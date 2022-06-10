Ohio officer who ran over shooting victim won’t be charged in his death

Placeholder while article actions load

Bleeding as he lay in the street, Eric Cole pleaded with a 911 dispatcher to send help. He’d been shot and was dying, he told her over and over. “I have help for you,” the dispatcher in Springfield, Ohio, told him late on June 13, 2021. As sirens wailed in the background, Cole informed her when that help arrived.

“They just hit me,” the 42-year-old said.

“Who just hit you?” the dispatcher asked.

“The police.”

While searching for Cole, Springfield police Officer Amanda Rosales had run over him. Cole died early the following morning — not of the gunshot wound to his arm, which authorities described as not life-threatening, but of blunt-force trauma in what the medical examiner ruled an accident.

On Wednesday, nearly a year later, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a grand jury had cleared Rosales of criminal wrongdoing. One of Yost’s assistants, Anthony Pierson, said he presented a case for indicting Rosales with reckless vehicular homicide as well as negligent homicide.

Advertisement

“The grand jury determined that the incident surrounding Mr. Cole’s death was tragic, but not criminal,” Yost said Wednesday in a statement.

Neither the Springfield Police Division, Rosales nor the union representing officers like Rosales — the Springfield Police Patrolmen’s Association — responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post on Thursday. But Springfield police Chief Lee Graf said at his own news conference Wednesday that he respected and accepted the grand jury’s decision not to indict his officer with a crime.

“We have to trust in the system,” Graf said, adding that Cole’s death was “a tragedy.”

Rosales, who had been on the force for two years at the time of the crash, remains on administrative leave pending the office’s internal investigation, the chief said, according to WKEF.

Advertisement

The chain of events that led to Cole’s death started early on June 13 when Cole became “disruptive” while he and his girlfriend were drinking at a bar, Pierson said at the news conference. Cole’s girlfriend decided to go home. When she dropped off Cole at his place, however, Pierson said Cole became “abusive” by hitting and scratching her. She escaped, went home, got medical attention and, fed up by the abuse, broke up with Cole by text, he added.

Later that day, Cole “became very angry” about the breakup, Pierson said. He texted the woman, threatening to shoot up a friend’s house where he knew she frequently hung out, he said.

Late that night, Cole drove to the house, where he spoke with two brothers who told them his ex wasn’t there. Cole fired several rounds at the pair in a drive-by, according to police. One of the brothers returned fire, hitting Cole in the left arm. He fled, driving the vehicle he was using less than a mile to the home of the person who’d loaned it to him.

Advertisement

“Basically he went out in the night in question and created his own personal Wild West,” Yost said at the news conference.

After dropping off the vehicle, shedding his hoodie and ditching the gun, Cole called 911 and ended up lying in the street, Pierson said. Minutes later, Rosales arrived and hit Cole while driving 17 mph in her Springfield police cruiser, a Ford Explorer SUV. Rosales said she felt the car hit something but didn’t know it was a person until she got out of the SUV and started to help Cole, according to a four-page report of her interview with a law enforcement investigator eight days after the crash. She described the emotional pain of the experience as “horrible.”

At Wednesday’s news conference, Pierson said investigators don’t know why Cole was lying in the street, although the senior assistant attorney general mentioned that toxicology tests revealed that Cole had cocaine and alcohol in his system. Shortly after Cole was hit, paramedics arrived to treat him, but Rosales, who’d by then gotten out of her SUV and started to help Cole, did not tell them that their patient had been hit by a vehicle, nor did any of the other officers who subsequently responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Yost said that “of course” they should have done so but attributed the failure to the fact that they were tackling a call involving gunfire late at night, what Yost described as “a situation of chaos.”

Yost said he was “particularly concerned” about the dispatcher not telling Rosales over the radio that the shooting victim was lying in the road, information Cole mentioned in his 911 call. The dispatcher relayed that information to the computer terminal in Rosales’s cruiser, but she didn’t see it, the attorney general said. That’s not uncommon when officers are responding to calls alone, as Rosales was, making reading on a computer screen while driving dangerous.

But, Yost added, the grand jury determined that what happened at the scene didn’t amount to a crime.

“Some wrongs are civil, not criminal,” the attorney general said, adding that he sees no reason Cole’s family wouldn’t file a lawsuit.

GiftOutline Gift Article