Police arrest 31 people planning to ‘riot’ at park hosting pride event

Police in Idaho arrested 31 people who had masks, white supremacist insignia, shields and an “operations plan” to riot at a park hosting a pride parade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
White said they were headed to City Park, which was hosting a Pride in the Park event.
The people arrested were from several states, but jail authorities had not booked them all before the Saturday afternoon news conference, White said.
White said police had been in touch with the FBI “all day.”
