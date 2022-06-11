The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police arrest 31 people planning to ‘riot’ at park hosting pride event

June 11, 2022 at 9:33 p.m. EDT
Officers watch over a group that police say had intended to riot at a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, LGBTQ pride event on Saturday. Many of the arrested people were wearing the insignia of the extremist Patriot Front group. (North Country Off Grid/Youtube/Via Reuters)
Police in Idaho arrested 31 people who had masks, white supremacist insignia, shields and an “operations plan” to riot at a park hosting a pride parade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Couer d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said authorities received a tip about a “little army” loading into a U-Haul truck Saturday afternoon. Police from the city, county and state pulled over the truck about 10 minutes later, White said. Many were wearing logos from the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group that rebranded after one of its members plowed his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville in August 2017, killing anti-racism protester Heather Heyer.

White said they were headed to City Park, which was hosting a Pride in the Park event.

The people arrested were from several states, but jail authorities had not booked them all before the Saturday afternoon news conference, White said.

White said police had been in touch with the FBI “all day.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

