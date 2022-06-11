Police arrest 31 people planning to ‘riot’ at park hosting pride event

Police in Idaho arrested 31 people who had masks, white supremacist insignia, shields and an “operations plan” to riot at a park hosting a pride parade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Couer d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said authorities received a tip about a “little army” loading into a U-Haul truck Saturday afternoon. Police from the city, county and state pulled over the truck about 10 minutes later, White said. Many were wearing logos from the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group that rebranded after one of its members plowed his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville in August 2017, killing anti-racism protester Heather Heyer.