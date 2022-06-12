Men tied to hate group planned for riot, ‘confrontation’ at LGBTQ event, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

The dozens of masked men from a dozen different states dressed in the visually singular identity of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, authorities said. Piled into the back of a U-Haul set up outside a hotel in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, they had one goal as they headed to a popular park that was hosting an LGBTQ Pride event, according to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White.

“These individuals were prepared to riot,” White told The Washington Post Sunday. The men, whom he described as all working together, had riot gear that included shin guards, shields, helmets, at least one smoke grenade and long metal poles like the ones used by some U.S. Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, White said.

“They even had an operations plan to detail their actions once they arrived at the Pride event,” he said, citing the plan as the main contributor for the eventual misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. White said further charges could be added depending on what authorities find, like weapons, as they process the U-Haul and other vehicles.

By Sunday afternoon, all of the men had posted bond and were free as they await arraignment later this week, according to a spokesperson with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The legal saga for the arrested men is only beginning, but the impact to the Patriot Front group — which rebranded after one of its members killed one woman and injured several others by plowing his car into people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 — is unclear.

Those who study extremist groups or organize against their ideology say that after years of warnings that the ranks of far-right and militia-type groups were growing, the threat they pose to public safety and national security is impossible to ignore.

“We’ve been trying to sound this alarm since the Obama years that these groups are starting to organize, and they’re at the gates now,” said Kurt Braddock, a professor at American University who studies violent extremist groups and their messaging. “It’s a disservice to American security to ignore or minimize them any more.”

White, the police chief, said the group had planned for confrontation at Pride in the Park, an event advertised as a “family-friendly, community event celebrating diversity and building a stronger and more unified community for ALL.”

Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, a community organizing group that advocates for inclusivity and democratic principles, said it’s a far cry from an isolated incident.

“People should be paying attention to these arrests far beyond Coeur d’Alene,” Ward said via email. “Idaho is a bellwether state for where the rest of the country may be headed in terms of how anti-democracy groups try to build power and how effectively they’re blunted.” He noted that in 2020, Idaho was among the first states to “turn anti-transgender attacks into law” by banning trans women and girls from school sports and that the local Republican Party has supported candidates for the library board who ran on pulling LGBTQ books from shelves.

Braddock said researchers have been predicting LGBTQ groups would be the next target of far-right extremists, who he said adhere to a hypermasculine worldview and the belief that other, often marginalized groups are making gains at their direct expense.

“They see it as a zero-sum game when it really isn’t,” Braddock said.

The North Idaho Pride Alliance, which organized Saturday’s event, did not respond to request for comment Sunday.

White, the police chief, said the suspects were arrested with planning documents that outlined their intended course of action had they made it to the park.

“They talked about entering the park and immediately confronting people; as soon as they met some level of resistance, they were going to release smoke grenades,” White said.

The men, most of whom were in their early 20s and who reside in states as far as Michigan and Arkansas, appeared prepared for arrest, White said.

When police stopped the U-Haul and began to make arrests, White described the men as “quiet and stoic.”

“They had either been coached or trained on how to respond if a law enforcement encounter took place,” he said.

White credited a local tipster who saw the suspects loading into the U-Haul and called the police.

“Were it not for one extremely observant citizen who reported what he saw — rather than tweet about it or put it on video and get his 15 minutes of fame — there would have been a riot,” he said.

Since the arrests, white supremacist and Patriot Front sympathizers have flooded the police tip line with harassment, White said. The chief was also quick to dispel misinformation that had already begun to circulate.

“There is a whole lot of online chatter people thinking this was antifa in disguise, or a false flag by the FBI,” he said. “That is absolutely false. This was Patriot Front.”

Authorities had been aware of online threats leading up to the weekend, White said, so police had increased their presence in the city’s downtown. Two SWAT teams and officers from the city, county and state assisted in the arrests.

In the weeks leading up to the Pride event, a local motorcycle club dubbed the Panhandle Patriots had planned a “Gun d’Alene” event on the same day as Pride in the Park to “go head to head with these people,” an organizer said in April during an appearance with state Rep. Heather Scott (R).

Braddock, the extremism researcher, said just as police must contend with the growth of extremist groups, the public must pay attention to the elected officials and personalities in the mainstream who ignite the talking points that ultimately animate far-right groups.

When they see a mainstream politician pick up on something they agree with, they see that as validation,” he said of false claims some Republican lawmakers have made about trans people being “groomers” and “pedophiles.” “Just like the ‘great replacement theory,’ it trickles down to the far-right elements and they run with it.”

Nick Parker and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.

