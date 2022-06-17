Placeholder while article actions load

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Hello, my White friend, with your White American legacy — that gave you the world on a string — and with your willingness to walk with me, to know me for a time — so long as you did not drop that string. Hello, white boys, old buddies, with complacent attitude towards life that your strong grip on that string allowed you to have. Hello, white boys and goodbye, white boys.

We separated before, but we never said “goodbye.” Now I insist on saying “goodbye.” Do not tell me that “We must get together sometime,” because we need not and will not — not anymore. Do not tell me that we must meet for coffee or a coke or game of tennis. No more special invitations, no more temporary social gatherings with the studied, casual disregard of my blackness and all that my blackness entails in our society in this century.

These words and the feelings behind them are more than 60 years old, but the sentiments still resonate, almost as much today as when my father put pen to paper back in the mid-1960s.

Milton Oliver McGinty was a Black man who grew up desperately poor in the Midwest in the 1920s and ’30s. It was a time when an intelligent, deeply sensitive dark-skinned boy found his basic humanity under constant assault from the majority society.

When we were growing up my father talked a lot about how hard it was to be poor. About how his Methodist minister father wouldn’t even have a nickel so he could see a movie or sometimes even to buy enough to feed the family. But he said little about the personal toll the overt racism of his day took on his soul. When I would ask about it he’d say things like “It just wasn’t that bad” or “I never believed I was any less than anyone else.”

My father was lying. To be treated that way was devastating and soul-crushing.

Understand, my dad was and still is my hero. He was a patriot, a World War II veteran who worked hard, took care of his family, played by the rules and made sure we knew to do the same. But at some point, I think he just became resigned to living with racism, and no amount of “playing by the rules” was going to change that.

As I said, he didn’t talk much about this, but a few years after his death in 2013 my sister sent me a box containing dozens of his articles and essays and I was drawn to the 50-page behemoth with the weird title, “Goodbye, Whitey, Old Buddy — Blacky.” I have excerpted parts of it here.

Goofy title aside, it was part memoir and part confession but most of all, it was his “Dear John” letter to White America.

Up to now, I have always defended you, White fellows. When Black men would say to me that the United States would never know the time when the White group would accept the idea of complete assimilation of the Black group, I would always say that there was no other possibility, that race relations had continued to improve ever since the Emancipation, and that the only way to go was up, and that there was always a top, there had to be a top.

But I am thinking now I may have been wrong. Maybe there can be no true acceptance. Maybe you, Whitey, are incapable of ever forgetting that I was your slave. And if this is the case, then we all lose.

All of you knew something about what it was like for me but you do not know about the other times — strange white boys calling me “Rastus” and “Sunshine” and the magic word “Nigger,” White men who knew my surname making jokes about its being Irish, a teacher refusing to let me play one of the wind instruments in the classroom band in the third grade instead insisting that I play instruments that were not inserted in the mouth, a soda jerk handing me a paper cup while you people were being served in glass mugs — and other such incidents that you could not possibly understand or be concerned about.

Once I remember trying to sneak into a basketball game with friends, and one of the gate attendants said “Are you two brothers?”, and I said “No,” and he said “Why not? You are the same color.” So, I pointed to my White friend and said, “You two are the same color. Are you brothers?” and he chuckled, and let all three of us in free, and everyone laughed at my witticisms. Everyone except me.

You see I couldn’t help but recall the times when I could think of no retort — the times it was an intended insult rather than a crude joke and I could not fight because the person was a bigger boy or an adult.

And the fact was, the time came when I was tired of fighting, tired of bluffing and being bluffed, tired of threatening and being threatened, and tired of walking away from a group because someone in it had made it intolerable.

Dad was not only tired — he was angry. And I believe he carried a deep rage throughout his adult life despite the progress sustained by the civil rights movement and even the professional success of his own children.

He could not “just get over it” any more than any other victim of trauma can just decide they are no longer affected by their painful history. Though again, if you asked him, he would have told you he loved this country. “Every time I go abroad, I come back faster,” he used to say.

It is a stunning contradiction — and not the only one.

For example, my dad, a man who valued kindness above most anything, who reserved his highest praise for anyone he considered to be “true blue,” would fly into an absolute rage if anyone dared to question his integrity or competence. He would quite literally threaten to punch them out.

Dad simply could not tolerate any insult to his pride or do anything he considered undignified even to the point of absurdity. Pops was a product of his era as were the scars he carried with him.

Outwardly, conditions were beautiful — I was a Black boy being accepted by White boys in the great tradition of America. Inwardly though, I knew fear and sadness and helplessness which is the worst feeling of all. So, I got a pocketknife, and the next time I was challenged by a big boy (though I do not recall it as having a racial basis) I simply told him of my knife, and the challenge was withdrawn.

One day in the locker room, you, “Weasel,” a boy whom I disliked intensely and for good reason, threatened to beat up my buddy ‘Red’. I immediately responded that your attempt to do so would guarantee an attack by me on you, an attack that was long overdue.

Then, Weasel, you said, “I’ll get Perkins to take care of you,” and I said “get him,” knowing that Perkins was sixteen, three years older than I, and bigger, but also knowing that I had the solution for all Perkins in my pocket.

A few days later, I was wheeling my bicycle out of the schoolyard, on my way home from school, when you, Weasel, shot out of a school entrance and came running up to me, saying “Perkins is looking for you,” smiling triumphantly.

I wheeled my bicycle slowly across the snow-packed Iowa street, looking back and hoping that Perkins would not come, but walking slowly so that it would be obvious that I was not retreating. And then you appeared, Perkins, coming out of the door into which Weasel had disappeared and walking toward me with Weasel behind and slightly to the side of you.

I parked my bicycle and waited for you, my hand on my knife, and I noticed several other boys who had overheard us and had stayed to see the action.

You came toward me, Perkins, stopped a few feet away and said something suggesting you were going to beat me up.

Then you stepped toward me again with your fist raised — and I raised the knife, the blade exposed, and you came in on me, and I swung with the knife to drive you back.

And you stopped suddenly and looked down at your hand, and then you looked up at me again, your face for the first time contorted with rage, and you came toward me again, and I swung the knife again, and this time I saw the blood spurt from your face, and you turned away this time clutching your face, and I knew you would not be back and that I had cut you, something I had never intended to do, never wanted to do, but now had done, and it would never be undone, no matter how much I wanted it undone.

Weasel, you turned and you ran toward the school, and I, leaving my bicycle, ran after you knowing that you were going to tell the principal and, somehow, feeling that it would be better for me if I told him before you did.

We got there at the same time and burst into his office, and I told you, Mr. Hawkins, and you looked at me, and you were very quiet and then you said “I’ll call your father, and you better go home and not return until I give you permission,” and I bowed my head.

For the first time in my life, I found myself unacceptable to me, and I kept my head bowed and went back to my bicycle, and I did not look up at or say anything to the few boys who were still standing there discussing the incident. I got on my bicycle and rode away from home, not wanting to go there and face my father, and I rode for blocks and for a long time, and when I got home, it was after six o’clock in the evening.

Later, there was this heavy police knock on the front door.

I went to trial, not for the guilt to be ascertained since I did not deny the act, but for all of the circumstances to be determined so the judge would be in a position to mete out the proper sentence.

You listened to me, all of you White men, the judge, the prosecuting attorney, and my lawyer, and you were fair to me, and at the end, you sentenced me to reform school until the age of 21, but considering my age and school record you suspended that sentence as long as I got in no further trouble. I was free.

The shame of the knife was the worst part of it. I would not have felt so badly if I had used a club because the stereotyped Negro was not especially prone to use a club — only a knife or a razor, and I was certain that I had personally betrayed every Black person striving to disprove the misconception of “the Negro.”

And so, I was alone, and I was defenseless against any White person who chose to insult me, and I did not even care anymore — not for a long time. I do not recall anyone doing so, but if someone had called me a “nigger,” I would have probably thought that it was true — I was a “nigger.”

The first time I read this I stopped, hung my head and wept. My father had told my brother, my sister and me this story in many fragments over the years, and I knew on some level this incident held immense regret for him, but I never understood the pain and desperation that led up to it.

Now though, perhaps for the first time, I saw my own father not as an unassailable pillar of strength, but as the 13-year-old boy he had once been, desperately lonely, angry and feeling helpless, which as he said was the worst feeling of all.

And I get it now, Dad. If I didn’t before I now understand your hair-trigger readiness to fight and the sometimes-too-rigid dignity. When you were small and powerless, they sought to strip away your self-respect and now that you were big and strong you would not let them have it. Never again.

At the same time, I also understand why despite all of that, you never hated White Americans as a group, always insisting you could not have survived without those White folks who bucked the system and went out of their way to be kind or at least fair to you.

Remember, Dad brought a knife to school and cut a White boy in the 1930s and didn’t spend one night in jail. Instead, the justice system of that day gave him a second chance.

As I said, there are contradictions.

My father was, by most any measure, a very successful man. He and Mom raised three children, all thriving professionals. His construction and real estate business eventually did well enough that he could spend much of his time writing, which was his first love.

He penned dozens of stories and articles and five plays — most, if not all, were themed in one way or another around America’s continuing struggle to fully recognize the humanity of Black people. In a way, everything he wrote was telling his own personal story.

He even lived to see the election and reelection of our first Black president, and I think that, at the very least, gave him hope that maybe we were finally outgrowing the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow.

But my father did not live to see the election of 2016, the White backlash that smothered much of the racial optimism of the Obama years, or the reemergence of white-supremacist organizations (I’m sure he never even heard of the Proud Boys or “replacement theory”).

He would surely have been disappointed in how things have turned. And almost certainly angry. But one thing he would not have been is surprised.

