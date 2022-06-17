A county approved Pride Month. In June, officials overturned the vote.

Placeholder while article actions load

Last month, a South Carolina county council unanimously passed a slate of items before moving on to other business. There was no discussion — the vote took less than 10 seconds. The items approved by the council included Resolution R-51-2022, which proclaimed June as Pride Month in Horry County, an area along the coast of South Carolina with about 365,000 residents.

“The month of June historically has been designated as Pride Month, which celebrates everyone’s right to live without fear or prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” read the resolution signed by Chairman Johnny Gardner on May 17.

Except none of the council members had read the full agenda.

“No one on council caught it because the resolution just said ‘pride month,’ ” Councilman Johnny Vaught told CNN in an email.

On June 7, three weeks later, the Horry County Council unanimously voted to rescind the resolution after receiving complaints from constituents who disagreed with the decision, Vaught told CNN.

“Councilmen got many emails expressing dismay that council would vote for an LGBTQIA month in such a conservative county,” Vaught told the network. “Councilmen voted the way their constituents demanded. End of story.”

Horry council members did not respond to messages from The Washington Post seeking comment.

According to Terry Livingston, co-founder of the local LGBTQ advocacy group Grand Strand Pride, the item was first put on the agenda after his organization sent an email to the county clerk and council members calling for June to be recognized as the county’s Pride Month. The group included a draft resolution.

“I really expected them to change the wording a good bit and pass it that way, or possibly not at all,” Livingston told The Post.

But no one replied to his email before May 17’s council meeting, Livingston said.

After council members approved the item in May, Grand Strand Pride praised the decision on social media and prepared to celebrate the designation at a Pride event in Myrtle Beach.

“We were really excited,” said Livingston, who sat in on the May 17 council meeting with other members of his organization. “We thought progress was being made at the county. It felt like it was a victory.”

But Livingston’s excitement did not last too long. He said he found out the council had “quietly” revoked the resolution on June 7 after receiving messages from local reporters.

“It was rescinded and, for the most part, people were not aware of what was going on,” said Livingston, who had to watch the recording of the meeting to understand what had transpired.

He added: “To pass the resolution and then in the next meeting rescind [it], it’s just disheartening. It breaks your heart. We all can’t get along, I guess.”

Danny Hardee, the councilman who motioned to reconsider the resolution on June 7, told CNN he does not believe it’s the job of the county to declare June as Pride Month.

“I personally don’t think that councils should be doing any kind of thing like that,” Hardee told the network. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s gay months or confederate months or Juneteenth or whatever; that’s not my job to set aside those dates. Those are state and federal holidays.”

Hardee told CNN that although he did not agree with the initial Pride Month resolution, his intention was never to offend his constituents.

Livingston told The Post he has filed several freedom of information requests to confirm whether some constituents complained, though he has yet to hear back, he said. As of late Thursday, no council member had reached out to him to explain the cancellation, he added.

Still, Livingston’s organization went ahead with the June 16 Pride event it had planned at a Myrtle Beach park a block from the shore. On Thursday, about 250 people gathered at the park to enjoy a DJ, a food truck and several speakers, including Livingston, who urged people to get involved in local politics.

“If you want Pride Month to continue, you need to be involved in what’s happening in your government,” Livingston said.

His organization is urging people to gather outside the Horry County Government and Justice Center on June 21 to protest the cancellation of Pride Month.

