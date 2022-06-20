Massive wildfire in New Jersey has tripled in size since Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

A wildfire burning through southern New Jersey’s pine lands has nearly tripled in size since Sunday, growing to 7,200 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. No injuries have been reported since the Mullica River Fire broke out Sunday afternoon in a remote section of the Wharton State Forest, officials said, but the blaze has forced road closures and shutdowns of recreation areas.

It was 45 percent contained as of mid-Monday.

The Wharton State Forest is in the heart of an ecosystem known as the Pine Barrens, about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

By Monday, fire crews were fighting the blaze in four townships — Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica — after dry and breezy conditions helped the fire spread, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS).

The fire service said crews were working to contain the blaze with backfiring operations, a firefighting tactic in which fires are intentionally set along the inside edge of a fire line to burn fuel in the wildfire’s path so it doesn’t grow.

Fire crews are focusing their efforts on protecting structures in the Wharton State Forest campgrounds and the Basto Village, a historic site in Washington Township, according to Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The wildfire forced the two closures, including portions of U.S. Route 206, a north-south thoroughfare.

“The fire is in the southern section of the state forest that runs along a state highway, Route 206, which is also near woodlands where there aren’t private residences that are in any immediate danger,” Hajna told The Washington Post.

The vast Wharton State Forest is home to various outdoor recreation areas that were closed Monday as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

