A boy died in hot car as his mom prepared his sister’s birthday party

Placeholder while article actions load

It was supposed to be a joyous occasion. A mother rushed home Monday with her two children to get started on preparations for her 8-year-old daughter’s birthday party. Instead, her 5-year-old son died inside a car several hours later, authorities said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Around 3:19 p.m. on Monday, deputies from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office were dispatched to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston, where they found the child. He had died after being left inside a car, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said, and an investigation has begun.

On a sweltering day, opaque objects in cars, like dark dashboards and seats, can heat up to temperatures over 200 degrees, and then warm up the air around them. (Video: Courtesy GM and Jan Null, San Jose State University)

Rushing to get started on the arrangements for the party, the mother and daughter went inside their family home after retuning from the store, Gonzalez told reporters. But the 5-year-old boy “unbeknown to the mom remained in the back still seated in the car seat.”

Advertisement

He added that according to the mother, the boy knew how to unbuckle himself and exit the car.

“She assumed, I suppose, he was doing the same thing today,” he said Monday. So she went inside and started preparing for the party.

It was not until at least two or three hours later, Gonzalez said, that the mother started calling out for her son, receiving no answer. She then went outside and found him in the car, Gonzalez said.

According to ABC News, investigators think the vehicle is a rental and that the unfamiliarity with the door safety lock might have been a factor.

Temperatures climbed to 100 degrees on Monday in Houston, Gonzalez said.

Children’s bodies heat up much faster than do adults. According to a 2018 National Security Council report, a child’s internal organs begin to shut down once his or her core body temperature reaches 104 degrees.

Advertisement

Fifty-six percent of all pediatric vehicular heat stroke deaths since 1998 have happened while the vehicle was at home, and 25 percent have happened while the parents or caregivers’ vehicle was parked at their workplace, the report found.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for more information. It is unclear whether the mother will face charges.

Under Texas law, it is illegal to leave a child alone in a car for more than five minutes, if the child is younger than 7 and is not accompanied by someone 14 or older.

GiftOutline Gift Article