Uvalde police had rifles, shield 19 minutes after gunman entered, reports say

New reports have emerged indicating police officers arrived at a hallway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., with rifles and at least one ballistic shield about 19 minutes after a gunman started firing, raising new questions and criticism about how authorities responded to the worst shooting at a U.S. school in almost a decade.

The Austin American-Statesman and the Texas Tribune reported Monday that authorities had reconstructed a timeline from the May 24 mass shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, using both body-cam footage from the officers and surveillance video from the school.

The timeline suggests that officers had resources to intervene earlier to stop the shooter. Authorities in Uvalde have been widely criticized for waiting more than an hour before entering the room where gunman Salvador Ramos was holed up.

The timeline will be presented at Tuesday’s special Texas Senate committee meeting on gun violence and school safety. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, will testify in his first public comments since he cast blame on District Police Chief Pete Arredondo for not giving orders sooner to breach the classrooms where the gunman was located.

A reconstructed timeline shows 11 officers who responded to the mass shooting were inside Robb Elementary three minutes after Ramos entered, according to the American-Statesman. Minutes after the gunman entered the school, Arredondo reportedly called a landline at the Uvalde Police Department for help.

“It’s an emergency right now,” he said, the American-Statesman reported. “We have him in the room. He’s got an AR-15. He’s shot a lot. … They need to be outside the building prepared because we don’t have firepower right now.”

Arredondo added that he did not have a radio at the time. The chief told a dispatcher that responding officers “need to be outside of this building prepared.”

“Because we don’t have enough firepower right now,” he said, according to the American-Statesman. “It’s all pistols and he has an AR-15.”

But video obtained by the Texas outlets shows that at least two officers were seen carrying rifles. By 11:52 a.m. on May 24, officers were seen with rifles and at least one ballistic shield, the outlets reported. During this time, Arredondo was coordinating with a SWAT dispatcher to set up a team at a funeral home across the street.

“I need to get one rifle. Hold on,” he said, according to the Tribune. “I’m trying to set him. I’m trying to set him up.”

When one of the officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived 20 minutes after Ramos entered the school, the agent asked whether children were still inside, according to the Tribune.

“If there is, then they just need to go in,” the agent told their colleagues, reported the Tribune.

After another officer said it was “unknown at this time,” the DPS fired back, “Y’all don’t know if there’s kids in there?”

“If there’s kids in there we need to go in there,” the agent said.

The only answer the DPS official received was from another officer on scene, according to the Tribune: “Whoever is in charge will determine that.”

“Well, there’s kids over here,” the agent replied. “So I’m getting kids out.”

As the state looks into the response to the Uvalde shooting, the Justice Department is also reviewing what authorities could have done.

At the Tuesday hearing, lawmakers called for action during an emotional series of opening statements. Among those who urged action was state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), whose district represents Uvalde.

Gutierrez fought back tears as he talked about seeing little girls in coffins and hearing “the most gruesome stories from little kids and fourth graders that I dare not say at this time.” The state senator recounted how he “felt like such a coward” by not being able to do anything to help comfort the families waiting to hear about the status of their children.

“Their silence turned into the most awful screams you could imagine,” he said. “These women and their husbands walked to their cars screaming and crying, sounds that are not normal tears, not normal crying.”

Gutierrez joined his Democratic colleagues in calling for “common-sense gun laws” that he told the committee the people of Uvalde are begging for nearly a month after the massacre.

“An 18-year-old shouldn’t be able to go into store like 7-Eleven like he’s buying a Slurpee,” Gutierrez said. “Because that’s what happened.”

