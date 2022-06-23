Lawmakers and mayors decry ‘reckless’ Supreme Court ruling on guns

Placeholder while article actions load

Democratic lawmakers pledged to seek new ways to tighten gun regulations after the Supreme Court invalidated century-old restrictions on who can carry concealed weapons in New York, a ruling that is likely to weaken firearm laws in several different states at a time of rising gun violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that New York’s requirement that people must show a specific need to carry a concealed weapon was unconstitutional. The law had been in place since 1913. Five other states — California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Hawaii — place similar restrictions on the gun permitting process. Those state laws could face imminent legal challenges.

Within minutes of the decision, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded with anger: “This decision isn’t just reckless, it’s reprehensible,” she said. “We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, our movie theaters with concealed weapons.”

Advertisement

Hochul said the ruling “could place millions of New Yorkers in harm’s way” at a time when “we’re still mourning the loss of lives” in mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex.

She said she planned to call the Democratic-controlled state legislature into special session as soon as next month to enact fresh firearm restrictions. Hochul also said New York would seek to prohibit the carrying of concealed weapons in sensitive locations and at private businesses, as well as raise the training requirements for the holders of such permits.

President Biden also denounced the court’s ruling, saying in a statement that it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday’s 6-to-3 decision by the court’s conservative supermajority was a “dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pursuing a radical ideological agenda.”

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has ruled that “states can no longer decide for ourselves how best to limit the proliferation of firearms in the public sphere,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D). “Let there be no mistake — this dangerous decision will make America a less safe country.”

Perhaps no elected official expressed greater alarm about the consequences of the decision than New York Mayor Eric Adams.

For months, Adams (D) has warned about the potential impact of the case on the nation’s most populous city, saying that the looming ruling was keeping him up at night, even as its contours remained unclear.

On Thursday, after the decision was released, Adams asked his chief legal counsel to rate the decision on a scale of 1-to-10 in terms of its level of concern for the city. The answer: “very close to a 10,” Adams told reporters.

Advertisement

“We can say with certainty this decision has made every single one of us less safe from gun violence,” said Adams.

That sentiment was echoed by Keechant Sewell, New York’s police commissioner. “When we open the universe of carry permits, it potentially brings more guns to the city of New York,” Sewell said.

Adams said that in the wake of the ruling, the city would have to review plans to use scanning technology to detect guns in subways. He promised to work with lawmakers at all levels of government in New York to “limit the risk this decision will create.”

Byron Brown (I), the mayor of Buffalo, the site of last month’s racist attack that left 10 dead, said he was “disappointed and alarmed” by the ruling.

Earlier this month, New York became the first state to enact new restrictions on guns in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. The changes included raising the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle to 21. (Both the shooter in Texas and the accused gunman in New York were 18.)

Advertisement

Republican officials, meantime, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. John O’Connor, the attorney general of Oklahoma, commended the court for ensuring that the right to bear arms is “not a ‘second-class’ right that can be trampled upon by governments on a whim.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, one of seven Republicans in New York’s 29-member congressional delegation, said in an interview with Fox News that the ruling was “historic” and “a win for law-abiding gun owners.”

GiftOutline Gift Article