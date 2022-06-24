6,000 bees moved into a century-old home. Savvy beekeepers evicted them.

Placeholder while article actions load

When Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre found about 30 bees inside one of their bedrooms in May, the couple suspected there were more — many more. “If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing,” Thomas Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The couple eventually discovered that about 6,000 bees had moved into their 100-year-old home in Omaha.

At first, the Gouttierres were going to call an exterminator, but then they considered how important bees are to the ecosystem, Gouttierre told the World-Herald. So they called beekeepers Ryan Gilligan and Larry Cottle, both members of the Omaha Bee Club, who ended up gently extracting the insects using a vacuum.

The Gouttierres’ ordeal made headlines this month as the art of bee removal has received increasing attention, thanks to an entire genre of mesmerizing TikTok videos and, perhaps, humanity’s age-old fascination with bees. Last year, a Florida couple had 80,000 bees removed from their home after they started noticing the insects flying out of their shower. In the years the bees had been living in the home, they had produced about 100 pounds of honey, The Washington Post reported.

Gilligan told The Post that the 6,000 bees he found in the Gouttierres’ wall did not have time to produce that much honey. The bees had likely only taken up residence at the house for about a week and a half.

“It was just small pieces of [honey]comb because they hadn’t had the time to build much yet,” Gilligan told The Post.

Gilligan said he and another beekeeper visited the Gouttierres’ home in mid-May. Using a thermal-imaging camera to search for the winged intruders, which have a high heat signature, Gilligan discovered a large red and orange thermal blob in the Gouttierres’ floor, meaning there were bees aplenty. During a second inspection a couple of days later, that large thermal blob was no longer in the floor; it was in the Gouttierres’ wall.

“They must have been trying to scout out a location to actually build the hive,” Gilligan said.

So Gilligan and Cottle cut through the concrete plaster wall using an electric multitool. Behind the wall, they found three combs covered in honeybees and started vacuuming. The bees were sucked through a nozzle and tube and then fed into a collection box large enough to fit about 20,000 bees.

Gilligan said the vacuum is set up in such a way that only a handful of bees died in the process. “I try to save every single bee when we do these projects,” he said.

A mail carrier by day, Gilligan got into beekeeping about six years ago. He keeps 43 hives, though the bees from the Gouttierres’ home were not added to that collection. They were transported to Cottle’s acreage, where they’re living happily, Gilligan told The Post.

They had likely found their way into the Gouttierres’ home through a hole in the house’s brick facade.

“I think in the long run, it’s made us appreciate all the more the value of bees,” Thomas Gouttierre told the World-Herald, “and the importance of them to the process of pollination and all the things insects may do to help us eat.”

The job at the Gouttierres’ was one of three home removals Gilligan has done this year, and it was by far the smallest. Three days earlier, he had removed about 12,000 to 15,000 bees from a home, and on Sunday he removed 24,000 from another residence. Gilligan isn’t on TikTok yet, but he does share bee removals on his YouTube channel.

Gilligan said bees typically swarm — or reproduce — in the spring, when they search for a new home where they can reproduce safely. Sometimes they find hollow trees, he said; other times, they find older homes with easy access points and no insulation, which provides a “perfect cavity” in which to settle.

“The bees just needed a house to live in,” Gilligan said of the Gouttierres’ home. “And they found it.”

