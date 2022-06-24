The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion

The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion on June 23. (Video: The Washington Post)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated June 24, 2022 at 10:44 a.m. EDT|Published June 24, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the fundamental right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, a stunning reversal that leaves states free to drastically reduce or even outlaw a procedure that abortion rights groups said is key to women’s equality and independence.

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Loading...