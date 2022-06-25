The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Abortion protests expected nationwide after Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade

On June 24, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion decisions up to the states. Here’s what you need to know — and what comes next. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
Updated June 25, 2022 at 8:44 a.m. EDT|Published June 25, 2022 at 8:35 a.m. EDT
As the nation continues to feel the fallout from Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturns of Roe v. Wade, protests are expected Saturday from coast to coast following a ruling that President Biden described as a “tragic error.” Demonstrations that began Friday in cities have been largely peaceful, while places like Los Angeles, Phoenix and Cedar Rapids saw violence and tear gas on Friday night.

Biden said the decision puts reproductive health at risk and singled out Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion, in which he opened the door to the court revisiting decisions on contraception and same-sex marriage. Biden’s comments came hours after the court overturned the fundamental right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago, a stunning reversal that leaves states free to drastically reduce access to or even outlaw abortion.

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the end of Roe as the culmination of their decades-long fight to defeat the constitutional right to abortion. Democratic lawmakers and candidates are promising to make abortion rights a decisive issue for voters in November.

What you need to know

  • The vote was 6 to 3 to uphold a restrictive Mississippi law. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., though, criticized his conservative colleagues for taking the additional step of overturning Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which had reaffirmed the right to abortion.
  • In their joint dissent, the court’s three liberal justices took note of the states that will move quickly to restrict abortion access and emphasized the sweeping impact of the court’s decision on the rights of women to terminate their pregnancies.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court’s new majority boldly signaled with twin rulings this week that public opinion would not interfere with conservative plans to shift the nation’s legal landscape.
  • Biden denounced Justice Clarence Thomas’s explicit focus on the right of couples to make their own choices on contraception. “This is an extreme and dangerous path the court is now taking us on,” Biden said.
