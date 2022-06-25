Live updates Abortion protests expected nationwide after Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade

As many Americans mourn the loss of Roe v. Wade, members of the LGBTQ community are concerned that the right to same-sex marriage could also be on the chopping block.

The anxiety grew from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion, which stated the court should “reconsider” other rights that include access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

Thomas’s opinion, which was not shared by the majority, sent chills down the spines of same-sex-attracted Americans who cannot count a full decade of having the right to marry the person they want.

The concerns are valid, legal scholars told The Washington Post, but not in the immediate or mid-term future.

Michael Boucai, a professor at the University at Buffalo’s School of Law, stressed that Thomas was the only one who had expressed going after other targets where the court has already set precedence.

“There’s lots of implications in majority opinion and external to this case that make me hopeful that a majority of the current Supreme Court is not chomping at the bit to overturn same-sex marriage or right to [contraception] or the right to consensual sex in the privacy of one’s own home,” Boucai said.

Boucai, whose research focuses on constitutional law and sexuality and law, noted that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has a history of not being eager to overturn precedence.

“I don’t think you have votes for worst-case scenarios,” he said. “Not to say that if you elect the wrong people, you’re not going to get that result down the line.”

Concerns about same-sex marriage are somewhere in the middle of panic and far-fetched, according to Alan B. Morrison, associate dean for public interest and public service at the George Washington University Law School.

There would have to be a significant groundswell at the state level to overturn same-sex marriage and vicious district attorneys willing to take the cases up to the courts, he said.

“My view is that the equal protection is very strong and that it is likely to prevail,” he said. “I’m not at all sure that states are going to want to go back into court about something that’s been law of land.”