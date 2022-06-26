Abortion live updates U.S. emerges from day of protests and celebrations

DETROIT — The flowers seemed innocent enough, but Jakaiser Jackson wasn’t taking any chances.

The security guard at the Scotsdale Women’s Center in Michigan’s biggest city stopped the delivery before it could even reach the building’s outer vestibule.

Abortion clinics like this one have long been a target for protests and violence, so Jackson and others are extra vigilant about who comes inside and even what packages are accepted. Protesters rarely show up armed, but they do harass employees and patients.

“It’s like the devil comes in,” Jackson said of the protesters, who scream that the women are killers murdering babies. “When those ladies keep walking and don’t pay them no attention, that’s when they get real cruel.”

After the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the fundamental right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, abortion clinics like this one in states where, at least for now, the procedure remains legal are even more on edge.

Michigan is one of several states that have unenforced pre-Roe abortion bans that probably will become a target in determining whether access remains legal.

A ban would pose an existential threat to clinics like Scotsdale, where patients have come for half a century to get reproductive health care in a safe and welcoming environment. The clinic has been run since the late ’90s by two generations of reproductive health care providers. Sam, Scotsale’s executive director, bought the facility with her mother, Kathy, who worked in clinical care since the ’70s. The Washington Post is not identifying the last names of both women because of safety concerns.