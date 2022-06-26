The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Abortion live updates U.S. emerges from day of protests and celebrations

An abortion rights activist, left, argues with an antiabortion activist outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday. (Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post)
Updated June 26, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. EDT|Published June 26, 2022 at 9:53 a.m. EDT
The United States is still reverberating from two days of demonstrations celebrating and protesting the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections. The protests brought damage and temporary road closures in cities across the country, though the demonstrations were largely peaceful.

Abortion opponents on Sunday continued to celebrate a long-sought victory for the conservative legal movement, one made possible by President Donald Trump. “This is a huge victory for the pro-life movement,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump — who had nominated three of the six justices who voted to end the national right to an abortion — whipped up his supporters at an Illinois rally Saturday night, and lawmakers were looking toward the midterm elections in November with varying focuses on the post-Roe landscape.

President Biden on Saturday criticized the Supreme Court, saying the justices had “made some terrible decisions.” He is in Europe this week to meet with leaders of the Group of Seven nations.

What else you need to know

  • The vote was 6 to 3 to uphold a restrictive Mississippi law. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., though, criticized his conservative colleagues for taking the additional step of overturning Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which had reaffirmed the right to abortion.
  • In their joint dissent, the court’s three liberal justices took note of the states that will move quickly to restrict abortion access and emphasized the sweeping impact of the court’s decision on the rights of women to terminate their pregnancies.
