Man killed worker over ‘too much mayo on his sandwich,’ police say

A man fatally shot an employee and injured another at an Atlanta Subway restaurant over the weekend because he had “too much mayo on his sandwich,” police said Monday morning. The shooter fired a handgun at two workers, a 26-year-old woman who died of her wounds and a 24-year-old woman who was in critical condition, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters. The injured woman’s 5-year-old child was in the restaurant at the time.

The incident started about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Hampton said, when a man “who could not resolve the conflict” over his order opened fire.

“There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees,” Hampton said.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Atlanta man “close” to the downtown restaurant Sunday night after a someone called in a tip, Hampton said.

Hampton told reporters that he was “frustrated” by “gun owners who don’t make the right decisions” and by momentary impatience that can hurt families forever.

“I want the focus to be on the gun violence,” he said. “Yes, it’s a sandwich, but, more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation … decided to take actions into his hands, and now we have families who are devastated.”

The 5-year-old will undergo counseling, Hampton said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

