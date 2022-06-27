California moves forward with constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights

Placeholder while article actions load

California is poised to become one of the first states in the nation to explicitly enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in its constitution after lawmakers on Monday voted to advance a constitutional amendment, putting the issue on the November ballot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The amendment is part of a flurry of legislative efforts in liberal states aimed at solidifying reproductive rights in the aftermath of last week’s Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade. California, which has advertised itself as a sanctuary for people seeking abortions, is trying to lead the way.

The bill introducing the proposed amendment easily passed through the state’s legislature, where Democrats hold a supermajority, and voters will now consider it during the general election. A wide majority of Californians have said they oppose overturning Roe, and the amendment is expected to pass. It does not require the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who supports the measure.

If enacted, the amendment will affirm abortion rights already protected under existing law. California’s constitution, like those of other states, includes a right to privacy that courts have interpreted as protecting abortion. But last month’s leaked draft opinion of the Roe decision prompted lawmakers to clearly spell out a safeguard for reproductive rights.

The California Future of Abortion Council, an alliance of abortion rights advocacy groups, cheered the Monday vote.

“California must continue to take every step possible to protect access to abortion,” the alliance said in a statement, calling the effort “the response needed by our state right now to meet this moment of national crisis.”

A similar constitutional amendment will appear on ballots in Vermont, the first state to put forward such a proposal.

This is a developing story.

