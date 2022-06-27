At least 40 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in Texas

Placeholder while article actions load

SAN ANTONIO — At least 40 migrants were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio Monday, according to two federal law enforcement officials briefed on the horrific finding. Rescuers pulled at least 15 others from the vehicle and they were taken for medical treatment, said one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide preliminary information.

The truck was found by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specializes in human trafficking cases, one of the officials said. HSI agents are leading the investigation.

The deaths come amid a surge in migration to the U.S. southern border, with the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures showing that immigration arrests there in May rose to the highest levels ever recorded. CBP made 239,416 arrests along the Mexico border last month, a 2 percent increase from April, according to the totals.

The agency is on pace to surpass 2 million detentions in the 2022 fiscal year, which ends in September, after reaching a record 1.73 million in 2021 — presenting an ongoing logistical and political challenge for the Biden administration.

The latest figures show growing numbers arriving from countries including Turkey, India, Russia and other nations outside the Western Hemisphere. High numbers of migrants from Mexico, Central America, Cuba and Haiti also continued to cross. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus recently warned about the dangers of illegal crossings.

“As temperatures start to rise in the summer, human smugglers will continue to exploit vulnerable populations and recklessly endanger the lives of migrants for financial gain,” he said. “The terrain along the Southwest Border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert that migrants must hike after crossing the border are unforgiving.”

The incident recalled the 2003 deaths of 19 undocumented migrants found trapped inside a trailer that rose to 173 degrees as it drove through southeastern Texas. Human traffickers loaded dozens of migrants onto the trailer of Tyrone M. Williams’s 18-wheeler. For a fee of $7,500 he’d agreed to drive them 120 miles north through a Border Patrol checkpoint.

He never turned on the refrigeration unit of his dairy truck. As people grew desperate, they kicked holes in walls and clawed at the insulation, screaming for help.

This is a developing story.

