R. Kelly fan accused of planning to ‘storm’ prosecutors’ offices

Days after a jury found R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September, a man who expressed his support for Kelly during the New York trial posted a video threatening three prosecutors in charge of the case, court records state.

In a live-streamed YouTube video, Christopher Gunn, 39, held up a photo of the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, urging viewers to "get real familiar with this building," federal authorities say, adding that if "Kellz goes down, everybody's going down," referencing Kelly.

On Monday, federal authorities charged Gunn, of Bolingbrook, Ill., with making threats against the female prosecutors, according to a criminal complaint.

As of early Tuesday, Gunn remained in federal custody; it was not clear whether he has retained an attorney.

Kelly, 55, faces up to life in prison at a sentencing on Wednesday, nine months after he was found guilty in a sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

The singer was accused of leading a racketeering enterprise involving illegal sex with minors, bribery, coercion and forced labor. The five-week trial began in New York on Aug. 18. Kelly pleaded not guilty.

In the Oct. 4 video titled “Get Real Familiar,” Gunn — also known as “DeBoski Gunn” and “DeBoski” on YouTube — pressed other supporters to gather at the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York, according to the criminal complaint.

“Imma show you exactly where we’re gonna be going,” Gunn said, according to court records.

Two minutes into the video, court records state, Gunn encouraged viewers to attack the three federal prosecutors involved in Kelly’s case — identified in a criminal complaint as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3.

“We going to storm [Jane Doe-1], [Jane Doe-2], and [Jane Doe-3]. We’re going to storm they office,” Gunn allegedly said.

Moments later, court records state, Gunn shared a clip of “Boyz N The Hood,” a 1991 drama, in which one of the men begins to load a firearm as the sound of a gunshot is heard in the background.

According to federal authorities, Gunn also made other videos encouraging R. Kelly supporters to gather during the singer’s upcoming sentencing.

Additionally, between Feb. 26, 2021, and June 1, 2022, Gunn engaged in about eight Cash App transactions for ammunition, prosecutors said. In one instance, the complaint states, a Cash App user paid Gunn $20 for “30 rounds on the haters.” On another, court records state, a Cash App user paid Gunn $20 for 30 rounds to “free R Kelly.”

Court records do not state when Gunn is due back in court.

