Ex-GOP congressman Jeff Fortenberry gets probation for lying to FBI

Placeholder while article actions load

Jeff Fortenberry, a former Republican congressman from Nebraska, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation after he was found guilty of lying to federal agents about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fortenberry, who resigned this year amid the trial, was convicted in March of one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators — each of which carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

But while prosecutors were seeking a six-month sentence, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. sided with the defense, which had requested probation. Noting Fortenberry’s “exceptional character,” Blumenfeld also ordered the politician to pay a $25,000 fine and perform 320 hours of community service.

Fortenberry and his attorney, John L. Littrell, said in statements to The Washington Post that they’re preparing an appeal. Fortenberry has long maintained his innocence and accused prosecutors of employing deceptive investigative tactics to indict him — claims that U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison has said are “baseless.”

Advertisement

Littrell said Tuesday that he appreciated the judge’s “thoughtful remarks” about Fortenberry during the hearing. But he called the jury’s verdict unjust.

“Mr. Fortenberry is not a criminal,” he said. “He was the victim of an illegal campaign contribution scheme he knew nothing about. This is a frightening example of how the federal false statements statute can be manipulated to manufacture a crime.”

Fortenberry’s legal woes began in 2016 when he held a reelection fundraiser in Glendale, Calif. There, his campaign received donations totaling $30,200 from Gilbert Chagoury, a foreign businessman who used straw donors to make the contributions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced in October.

By law, non-American citizens can’t donate to candidates running for federal office in the United States. Disguising a donor’s identity by funneling funds through a third party is also illegal.

Advertisement

An unnamed individual who hosted the fundraiser began cooperating with law enforcement shortly after the 2016 event. Two years later, the person told Fortenberry during a recorded phone call that the $30,200 “probably did come from Gilbert Chagoury,” according to the indictment. Fortenberry, however, didn’t report the illegal funds in an amended Federal Election Commission report, the document notes.

In 2019, federal investigators interviewed the congressman twice about the contributions while secretly recording him. But Wilkison, the prosecutor, wrote on the government’s sentencing position that Fortenberry “executed his premeditated plan to intentionally feed the investigators more falsities and misleading information in an attempt to throw them off his trail.”

Throughout a week-long trial in March, Fortenberry’s attorneys accused federal agents of setting him up. They also claimed the congressman had poor phone reception during the 2018 call with the fundraiser’s host and struggled to remember the details of the conversation when he spoke to investigators a year later, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

“I knew nothing about the conspiracy to illegally funnel money to my campaign,” Fortenberry said in a statement to The Post. “I was kept in the dark about it, just like other candidates who received similar illegal campaign contributions.”

The judge, however, ultimately found that Fortenberry had “turned a blind and a deaf ear” to information about the illegal campaign contributions. He was convicted March 24.

The guilty verdict drew calls from Democrats and Republicans for the congressman to resign. That week, Fortenberry sent a letter to his House colleagues saying his last day in Congress would be March 31, putting an end to a nine-term stint.

He will be replaced by Republican Mike Flood, who won the special House election for Fortenberry’s seat on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Fortenberry walked outside the Los Angeles courtroom with his wife, Celeste. Though he expressed gratitude for the judge’s decision to read letters of support from his children and constituents, he recounted how the ordeal had been hard on his family.

“This has been very traumatic, and we’ve got more to go, but I am grateful, again, that the judge recognized that the pattern of what I wanted to do with my life was simply to serve in public office and to try to help people,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article