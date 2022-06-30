Woman accused of killing pro cyclist captured in Costa Rica, authorities say

Placeholder while article actions load

The woman suspected of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was captured in a Costa Rican hostel on Wednesday, ending her 43-day run from authorities. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, a western area of the country that includes much of its Pacific Coast, for the May 11 shooting death of Wilson, U.S. Marshals Service said in a Thursday statement.

Armstrong will be deported to the United States since authorities discovered that she had used a fraudulent passport to leave the country about a week after Wilson’s death.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said in a statement that the investigation into Armstrong being elevated to “major case status” early in the process likely contributed to her capture.

“This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family,” Pamerleau said.

Authorities suspect that Wilson, a college skier turned full-time competitive cyclist, was shot by Armstrong over a romantic entanglement. Wilson had been involved with Austin-based pro cyclist Colin Strickland last fall after his split with Armstrong, his girlfriend of three years.

The fling eventually fizzled out, and Strickland rekindled his relationship with Armstrong. But on the night Wilson was killed, officials say, Wilson had been hanging out with Strickland. Authorities suspect Armstrong shot Wilson after Strickland dropped off Wilson at her friend’s place.

Strickland has not been charged with or accused of any crime related to Wilson’s death.

Wilson had traveled from San Francisco to Texas to compete in Gravel Locos, a race in the city of Hico. She stayed at a friend’s home in East Austin but met up with Strickland on the afternoon of May 11 to go swimming, according to a police affidavit.

After their outing, Strickland dropped off Wilson at the home around 8:36 p.m. A minute later, a dark-colored SUV with a bike rack was captured by surveillance footage stopping next to the same residence. It appeared to be Armstrong’s car, according to the arrest warrant. According to the affidavit, Wilson was found on the bathroom floor by a friend, who performed CPR.

Two tipsters told police that Armstrong had warned Wilson to stay away from Strickland and shook with rage in January when she discovered the pair had maintained a relationship. Armstrong told the second tipster that she was so enraged that should could kill Wilson and shared that she had either purchased a firearm or intended to buy one, according to police.

When police compared shell casings fired from Armstrong’s handgun to the ones found near Wilson’s body, they found “significant” potential that her firearm was linked to the shooting.

Austin police issued the warrant charging Armstrong with first-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said it found Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee last week and learned that she had sold the vehicle on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200.

They said the dealership gave Armstrong a check a day after she was questioned by Austin authorities. A day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest, Armstrong flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities said she likely flew from Austin to Houston and then to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. They didn’t specify how she got to Newark’s Airport.

It’s unclear if Armstrong has legal representation.

