Man arrested after taking ‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 droid at Disney, police say

A Florida man has been arrested for impersonating a Disney World hotel guest and an employee and taking numerous items, including a $10,000 “Star Wars” R2-D2 droid, authorities said. David Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, Fla., is facing charges of grand theft and obstruction by false information in a series of incidents earlier this year at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, according to several arrest warrant affidavits. He told authorities he had applied for a position on Disney’s security team and was attempting to point out weaknesses “in the hope of securing a better paying job,” according to one of the affidavits.

Disney World did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning from The Washington Post, and a public defender listed for Proudfoot in court records did not respond to an email requesting a statement.

Proudfoot was arrested May 31 after he was seen at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve wearing an orange work vest and a Disney World nametag and pushing a cart, but he seemed confused as to the proper hotel procedures.

Security called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and when deputies arrived, Proudfoot told them his name was David E. Rogers and that part of his job at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort was to “move items from one location to another,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He told deputies his supervisor was James McDaniels, the affidavit read.

Security officials told the deputies that no one named David E. Rogers worked at Disney World and although someone named James McDaniels was an employee, he was based in California, according to the affidavit.

Deputies then escorted Proudfoot to the Yacht Club Resort to retrieve his personal belongings so they could check his identification. Once there, deputies said he wandered around the resort searching for an employee locker room, at one point leading deputies up a stairwell toward the management offices.

“When I questioned David where we were going, he said, ‘Oh. I thought you wanted to speak to my manager to verify my employment.’ I then informed him that we were here to go to the locker to retrieve his things to include a driver’s license or ID card, to verify his identity,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Once he found the locker room, deputies said he seemed confused as to which locker he had used to store his things.

After trying a couple of lockers, Proudfoot settled on one and “tried to manipulate the combination dial multiple times with no success,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit. “I then told David I noticed he had a wallet on his person. I then asked, ‘Are you sure you don’t have your identification in your wallet?’”

At that point, Proudfoot admitted his real name and showed the deputies his driver’s license, the affidavit read.

Proudfoot also admitted to moving an R2-D2 droid worth between $6,000 and $10,000 from the third floor of Disney World’s Swan Hotel to “an unknown location” on the property, according to the affidavit. It stated that by doing so, he was “temporarily depriving the Swan hotel of full use of that product.”

Deputies said Proudfoot told them he had no intention of taking the droid off the property.

In addition to the R2-D2 incident, Proudfoot is accused of taking bathroom products, light fixtures, a towel cabinet and a game machine from various Disney World resorts. He was even accused of posing as a guest of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando over Valentine’s Day, charging a $700 gold necklace, among other items, to a guest staying at the hotel.

Proudfoot was booked into county jail on charges including grand theft, petit theft, obstruction by false information, scheme to defraud, burglary of structure and tampering with a coin-operated machine, according to online records.

