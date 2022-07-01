The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

New York tightens gun laws, revisits abortion rights after SCOTUS rulings

By
and 
 
July 1, 2022 at 9:53 p.m. EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) at the state Capitol in Albany on July 1. (Hans Pennink/AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

The New York state legislature passed new gun-control legislation and started the process of protecting abortion rights in the state constitution, in an extraordinary session that ended late Friday.

The session was called by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings last week that expanded gun rights — striking down a New York law that sharply limited the ability to carry concealed handguns — and overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a nearly 50-year right to seek abortion.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“We’re here because of a set of Supreme Court rulings that came down literally in the last day or two of session,” Hochul said at a news conference Friday. “And there, it was heartbreaking. It was a difficult week for our nation.”

The new gun legislation restricts people from carrying handguns in public by prohibiting them in locations including schools, libraries and parks. It also bars concealed carry at private businesses, unless the business expressly agrees.

“New Yorkers’ constitutional freedoms were just trampled on by Kathy Hochul and her pawns in the legislature,” said Nick Langworthy, chair of the GOP State Committee. “Only under the insanity of New York Democrats can you get out of jail free for possessing an illegal firearm, but be targeted by the government for being a law-abiding citizen exercising your constitutional rights.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul steps into the spotlight with first major address

The state Senate also passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the New York constitution in the event it becomes law.

Both houses of the state legislature are controlled by Democrats. Republicans were squarely opposed to the firearms law, but seven of their 20 senators voted in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment.

“The Supreme Court’s decisions were certainly setbacks,” Hochul said. “But we view them as only temporary setbacks, because I refuse … to surrender my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm.”

Loading...