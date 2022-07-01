New York tightens gun laws, revisits abortion rights after SCOTUS rulings

The New York state legislature passed new gun-control legislation and started the process of protecting abortion rights in the state constitution, in an extraordinary session that ended late Friday.
“We’re here because of a set of Supreme Court rulings that came down literally in the last day or two of session,” Hochul said at a news conference Friday. “And there, it was heartbreaking. It was a difficult week for our nation.”
The new gun legislation restricts people from carrying handguns in public by prohibiting them in locations including schools, libraries and parks. It also bars concealed carry at private businesses, unless the business expressly agrees.
“New Yorkers’ constitutional freedoms were just trampled on by Kathy Hochul and her pawns in the legislature,” said Nick Langworthy, chair of the GOP State Committee. “Only under the insanity of New York Democrats can you get out of jail free for possessing an illegal firearm, but be targeted by the government for being a law-abiding citizen exercising your constitutional rights.”
The state Senate also passed an Equal Rights Amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the New York constitution in the event it becomes law.
Both houses of the state legislature are controlled by Democrats. Republicans were squarely opposed to the firearms law, but seven of their 20 senators voted in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment.
“The Supreme Court’s decisions were certainly setbacks,” Hochul said. “But we view them as only temporary setbacks, because I refuse … to surrender my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm.”
Roe v. Wade and abortion access in America
Roe v. Wade overturned: The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. Read the full decision here.
What happens next?: The legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely will mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits. Thirteen states with “trigger bans” will ban abortion within 30 days. Several other states where recent antiabortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
How our readers feel: In the hours that followed the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Washington Post readers responded in droves to a callout asking how they felt — and why.