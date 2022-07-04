The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Shooting disrupts Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade

Updated July 4, 2022 at 12:32 p.m. EDT|Published July 4, 2022 at 12:24 p.m. EDT
Police were at the scene of a Chicago-area shooting at a Fourth of July event on Monday. Video from the scene appeared to show blood pooled on the sidewalk and police talking to people in Highland Park, Ill. It was unclear whether anyone had died.

Highland Park authorities canceled the event and asked people to avoid the area. Nearby Deerfield canceled its festivities as a result of the shooting.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D), said he was at the scene and gave “condolences to the family and loved ones” of those who may have been shot.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

