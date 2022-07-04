Shooting disrupts Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade

Police were at the scene of a Chicago-area shooting at a Fourth of July event on Monday. Video from the scene appeared to show blood pooled on the sidewalk and police talking to people in Highland Park, Ill. It was unclear whether anyone had died.
Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— Nancy Rotering (@NancyRotering) July 4, 2022
Rep. Brad Schneider (D), said he was at the scene and gave “condolences to the family and loved ones” of those who may have been shot.
Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!— Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022
