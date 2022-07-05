Live updates Highland Park reels from parade shooting as 22-year-old rapper arrested

Placeholder while article actions load

Officers arrested Robert E. Crimo III, a 22-year-old local rapper , “without incident” after a chase, Highland Park’s police chief told reporters Monday evening as nearby towns canceled festivities, fearing more violence. The shooter had fired from a rooftop into the crowd shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, adding to the list of recent mass shootings that have hit American towns and fueled the debate on gun control. Police recovered a high-powered rifle.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police arrested “a person of interest” in a hunt for the Highland Park gunman who killed six people and injured dozens at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, shaking the Chicago suburb.

Many roads and businesses in Highland Park will remain closed Tuesday as the FBI conducts an investigation, the mayor said, calling the shooting “the bloodiest day that we have ever experienced.” Counselors will await stricken residents at a high school in the affluent town and flags will fly at half-staff.