Live updates Highland Park reels from parade shooting as 22-year-old rapper arrested

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police arrested “a person of interest” in a hunt for the Highland Park gunman who killed six people and injured dozens at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, shaking the Chicago suburb.
Many roads and businesses in Highland Park will remain closed Tuesday as the FBI conducts an investigation, the mayor said, calling the shooting “the bloodiest day that we have ever experienced.” Counselors will await stricken residents at a high school in the affluent town and flags will fly at half-staff.
Here’s what else you need to know
- Five people died at the scene, and one at a hospital. People sent to hospitals for treatment ranged in age from 8 to 85, medical workers said.
- Witnesses recalled running to escape the gunfire that rang out at the Highland Park parade. Footage showed blood pooled on the sidewalk. Chairs, toys and blankets were strewn nearby.
- Chaos then erupted at Fourth of July celebrations in cities nationwide where people seemed to mistake the boom of fireworks for gunshots and scrambled for cover.