Live updates Highland Park shooting suspect to face more charges as community grieves

State police: Suspect’s father sponsored gun permit application; ‘insufficient basis’ to deny
A candlelight vigil Tuesday, near the scene of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Updated July 6, 2022 at 7:53 a.m. EDT|Published July 6, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EDT
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Dozens more charges are expected to be filed against the man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, authorities said after charging Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of first-degree murder.

The 21-year-old is set to appear in court Wednesday, as the Chicago suburb grieves. If convicted, he would face life in prison without parole after a rampage that killed seven people and injured dozens, the latest mass shooting to rattle a traumatized nation. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday the new charges would center on victims, including people who were “psychologically scarred” by an attack that authorities say was weeks in the making.

Investigators said they were still searching for a motive, but reports of the suspect’s past encounters with police raised questions about how he purchased five firearms and whether the massacre could have been averted. In one of two visits in 2019, officers had confiscated knives and a sword from Crimo’s residence after a family member reported that he threatened to “kill everyone.”

Here’s what else you need to know

  • Parade spectators who were killed include the parents of a 2-year-old boy, Aiden McCarthy, and a beloved grandfather, Nicolás Toledo-Zaragoza, who recently returned to the city to be with family.
  • The attack fuels a polarized debate over how to stop mass shootings. There have been over 300 in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines them as incidents in which four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed.
  • Vice President Harris visited Highland Park late Tuesday, meeting with police officers and offering condolences to the community.
