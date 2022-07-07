Derek Chauvin faces federal sentence for Floyd’s killing

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted last year of murdering George Floyd, faces sentencing Thursday on a separate federal charge that he violated Floyd’s civil rights when he pressed his knees into the man’s neck and back and ignored his cries for help. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chauvin, 46, pleaded guilty in December as part of a plea deal in which he publicly acknowledged his role in Floyd’s death. For the first time, the former officer admitted that he kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body even as he heard the man saying he couldn’t breathe and ultimately became unresponsive. He acknowledged he heard bystanders urging him to check Floyd’s pulse but did nothing and blocked others from rendering medical aid. Chauvin also said that he “knew what he was doing was wrong.”

The plea deal, which Chauvin signed, recommended a federal sentence of 20 to 25 years. Last month, prosecutors pressed U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson, who is overseeing the case, to sentence Chauvin to the full 25 years, arguing the former officer’s actions were “coldblooded” and that he had abused his power as a police officer by failing to recognize the “humanity” of the person beneath his knees.

In a separate motion, Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, requested a 20-year sentence, pointing to his client’s “acceptance of his wrongdoing” and that he is already serving a 22½-year state sentence for Floyd’s murder. He also spoke of Chauvin’s “remorse for the harm that has flowed from his actions” and suggested Chauvin would further address the court Thursday on that subject to make that remorse “apparent.”

“Mr. Chauvin is ready to face the court’s judgment and continue to atone for his wrongdoing,” Nelson wrote.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to allow the former officer to serve his federal sentence concurrently with this state murder sentence. The deal would also allow Chauvin, who has been held in solitary confinement at a state prison east of St. Paul since his April 2021 conviction, to be transferred to a federal prison where Chauvin is likely to be safer — though in asking for a lesser sentence, Nelson argued that his client is likely to be a target no matter where he goes because of the notoriety surrounding the case.

But Chauvin’s sentence and the conditions of his confinement will ultimately be determined by Magnuson, who earlier this year oversaw the federal civil rights trial against the other three former officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death. A jury convicted J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao of violating Floyd’s civil rights by failing to render medical aid. Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of failing to intervene with Chauvin.

All three are still awaiting sentencing in that case. Kueng and Thao also face an Oct. 24 state trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. In May, Lane pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in Floyd’s death as part of a plea deal to avoid another trial. He’s scheduled to be sentenced that in case Sept. 21.

What Magnuson ultimately decides on Chauvin’s sentencing will have a direct impact on the punishment of the other officers. Last week, prosecutors suggested Lane should face a sentence of up to 6½ years in prison for failing to render medical aid to Floyd. In a separate motion, they said Kueng and Thao should face a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane but less than what the judge decides Chauvin should serve.

Attorneys for Kueng, Lane and Thao have pressed the judge for leniency and suggested they are likely to appeal the jury’s decision. But observers are closely watching how the legal maneuvering could affect future legal proceedings, including whether Kueng and Thao reach plea deals to avoid state trial in Minneapolis, a city where many residents remain deeply traumatized by Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s legal jeopardy is far from over. As part of the December plea deal, the former officer also pleaded guilty to a second federal charge alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old by hitting him with a flashlight and kneeling on him during a 2017 arrest. John Pope, who is now 18, lost consciousness at one point during the encounter.

Chauvin will be sentenced in that case later, though prosecutors have implied they may drop that charge depending on the outcome of Chauvin’s sentencing in the Floyd civil rights case. But in May, Pope filed a separate federal civil rights lawsuit against Chauvin and the city of Minneapolis, arguing that police leaders turned a blind eye to Chauvin’s bad behavior and use of inappropriate force.

Members of Floyd’s family are expected to attend Thursday’s hearing — though it’s unclear if they will be given an opportunity to speak. Meanwhile, Chauvin’s attorney filed what he described as numerous letters of support requesting leniency for the former officer; all were filed under seal.

One letter, quoted by Nelson in a motion for a lesser sentence, was written by a relative identified as “K.C.”, the initials of Chauvin’s ex-wife, Kellie, who filed for divorce from the former officer the day he was formally charged with murder in Floyd’s death but has continued to attend court hearings.

“A lengthy incarceration will not change the outcome of what happened on May 25th[,] 2020,” K.C. wrote. She asked the judge to consider “mercy for Derek” and to “allow him to come home to be with his family and rebuild his life.”

