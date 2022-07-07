Christian activists push for total abortion ban in South Carolina

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina lawmakers on Thursday opened the first hearing on legislative proposals that will determine how far the state’s abortion restrictions will go with a prayer for God to “give wisdom to every single one on this committee that we will do your will.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That religious sentiment kicked off hours of public testimony in a room packed with church leaders, devout followers and antiabortion activists who cited their Christian faith and urged state legislators to take the state’s six-week abortion ban one step further by outlawing the procedure altogether at a special session later this year.

“The Bible teaches that life starts at conception,” said Charles Swann, pastor at the Covenant Baptist Church in West Columbia, S.C. Several members of his church spoke in favor of a total abortion ban without any exceptions. Many read passages of scripture to the onlooking lawmakers and urged them to model the state law after the Bible’s teachings.

South Carolina already has a “heartbeat law,” which outlaws terminating a pregnancy after fetal cardiac activity is detected and took effect shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The only exceptions to the existing law are for instances of rape or incest or when the mother’s life is at risk.

For abortion-access advocates and legal experts, the religious opening and tone of the session was another sign of how entangled faith has become in legislation in South Carolina. They warn that basing any future abortion restrictions on religion raises thorny constitutional questions.

“The First Amendment has the free exercise clause and the establishment clause,” said Josh Malkin, a legal fellow and legislative advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina. “Folks are absolutely entitled to opinion and beliefs, but those opinions and beliefs shouldn’t be the basis of laws.”

Officials and advocates across the country are still trying to sort through the confusing tangle of new abortion restrictions taking hold after the Supreme Court’s decision. Here are some of the latest updates:

North Dakota’s only remaining abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic, filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging the state’s trigger ban that is set to begin on July 28. That law will bar all abortions, except in the case of incest, rape or to preserve the life of the mother. The abortion clinic argues that the trigger law violates the state’s constitution.

The Women’s March plans to hold a sit-in protest at the White House on Saturday to advocate for abortion access. The group says that participants are willing to risk arrest to urge President Biden to take action to protect access to abortion and reproductive health care.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Wednesday signed an executive order to affirm abortion access in the state and forbid public agencies from cooperating with investigations underway in other states related to providing abortion services. North Carolina is one of the only states in its region without a significant abortion ban and Cooper's order would protect patients from nearby states such as South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama that have total or near-total bans.

During a special session that will conclude before the midterm election in November, South Carolina lawmakers will consider several legislative proposals, including a total abortion ban from the moment of fertilization, possibly with more narrow exceptions than exist now.

More than 150 people signed up to share their input with South Carolina legislators on Thursday, and the meeting stretched into the evening. For hours during the listening session, dozens of speakers turned to their faith to argue for banning all abortions, with some even opposing exceptions for incest, rape or life endangerment. Several pastors and church leaders from around the state spoke in favor of instituting more restrictions on abortion. Many speakers cited Bible verses and likened abortion to murder.

“All of us are ultimately accountable to God, but you have been given a privilege and an opportunity in a position that God has granted you as a lawmaker in this state,” Swann, the pastor from West Columbia, said. “I would call on you to make sure that you do what is righteous and just.”

Members of the public also shared deeply personal experiences, including women who said they chose to have abortions but later regretted the decision as well as women who said they never once had second thoughts about ending an unwanted pregnancy.

Seventy-eight percent of adults in South Carolina identify as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center — higher than the national average.

Dozens of people gathered outside the statehouse as the hearing took place, arguing for and against expanded reproductive rights. What happens in South Carolina could impact women in other parts of the South — a region where abortion is now outlawed entirely in several states. Though North Carolina’s governor has moved to solidify abortion rights, the trek out of state is still a hurdle for many.

At the hearing, abortion rights advocates raised concerns that tightening abortion restrictions in South Carolina would lead to higher maternal mortality rates and make problems like childhood poverty and strains on the foster-care system worse.

A handful of others used religion to argue against abortion restrictions, saying they objected to being forced to comply with Christian beliefs that do not comport with their non-Christian faiths.

“I speak for myself and the other Jewish citizens of South Carolina who do not subscribe to the tenets of Christianity, nor the evangelical beliefs upon which this legislation is based,” one Charleston resident told the legislators. “Those people arguing that life begins at conception are imposing a fundamental Christian religious belief on all of the citizens of South Carolina, while ignoring scientific facts that a fetus isn’t viable until it can take its first breath.”

