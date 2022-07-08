The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect as court battle continues

By
July 8, 2022 at 4:34 p.m. EDT
Protesters wave signs and demonstrate in support of abortion access in front of a New Orleans courthouse on July 8, 2022. (Rebecca Santana/AP)

Louisiana can now enforce a near-total ban on abortion after a temporary restraining order expired on Friday, clearing the way for the state’s strict trigger law to take effect now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

State District Judge Ethel Julien granted the state’s request to move the case to a court in Baton Rouge — in effect allowing a temporary restraining order that had blocked the abortion ban to expire. Another judge will now decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction to again block the trigger law.

“The fight is far from over and we’re looking forward to litigating the trigger bans before the court of Baton Rouge,” said Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiffs challenging the ban.

Louisiana’s trigger law, enacted in 2006, forbids abortion except when a pregnant person’s life is in danger; abortion providers risk being charged with a felony crime punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to a $100,000. The state has passed multiple abortion restrictions in recent years.

“I am personally devastated for patients in Louisiana who are now panicking trying to figure out how to get care,” said Jenny Ma, a senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights who represents the plaintiffs. “But to be clear, this case is by no means over.”

Louisiana joins 13 other states in enforcing trigger laws after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights advocates and those fighting to prohibit the procedure are now dueling in courts and legislatures around the country.

Aside from Louisiana, the states with trigger laws in effect include: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Ohio. Utah and Kentucky also have trigger bans, but the courts have temporarily blocked them from taking effect immediately. Idaho, Wyoming and North Dakota have trigger bans that will take effect about a month after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Abortion providers in Louisiana filed for a temporary restraining order to block the state’s trigger law from going into effect on June 27, shortly after the Supreme Court released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. They argued that the trigger law was “constitutionally vague.”

The state’s abortion ban now takes effect on the same day that President Biden signed an executive order aimed at supporting abortion access, though he acknowledged that his executive power is limited.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) reacted to the news of Biden’s plans on Friday afternoon as the state was gaining the power to enforce its strict abortion laws: “Reports that Biden is planning #abortion executive order,” Landry tweeted. “If he does, we will meet it with legal action and defeat him in court again!”

