Teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone, video shows

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Authorities are searching for seven teenagers accused of fatally beating a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone last month in Philadelphia, police announced late this week. Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said Saturday that four teen boys and three teen girls attacked James Lambert in the early morning hours of June 24 on Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. The teens struck him several times with “objects,” knocking him to the ground and causing head injuries, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows a group of teens chasing the victim and hurling what appeared to be a traffic cone at him. The footage shows one teen chasing him across the street and striking him with the traffic cone. Immediately afterward, another teen could be seen picking it up and hitting him again, then chasing him down the sidewalk and hitting him with it for a third time.

Advertisement

Police said Lambert, who was blurred in the video, was taken to a hospital where he died the next day of his injuries.

Attempts to reach Lambert’s relatives on Saturday were unsuccessful.

It is not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the attack or whether the teens knew the victim. But for about 20 minutes afterward, the teens could be seen on surveillance video wandering around the area, one of them riding a scooter.

Family members told WCAU in Philadelphia they had seen Lambert, also known as “Simmie,” hours before the incident and could not believe kids had attacked him. Police said the Black teens appeared to be in their early to midteens. Police did not provide any further descriptions except that one teen had a blond patch of hair.

The family members told the news station that they are heartbroken.

This is James “Simmie” Lambert, the man who was killed.



His family tells me they’re heart broken and they saw him just hours before he was attacked.



They’re in disbelief a group of kids did this.@NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/U0Lko1MCf5 pic.twitter.com/gtkY7UVe7I — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) July 8, 2022

There have been 280 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022 — a 4 percent decrease from same time the previous year, according to crime statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Advertisement

More people were killed in Philadelphia in 2021 than any other year in recent history. It prompted a harsh debate on policing and criminal justice between two well-known Philadelphia Democrats — District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is White, and former mayor Michael Nutter, who is Black.

As Washington Post reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr., reported at the time:

The year 2021 in the City of Brotherly Love will always be marked by the shocking number of people whose lives came to an abrupt and violent end: an 18-year-old shot two weeks before his high school graduation, two men killed in a hail of gunfire at a July Fourth cookout, a pregnant woman gunned down as she unpacked presents from her baby shower.

Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction from the June 24 attack. The case is being investigated by the homicide unit, police said.

GiftOutline Gift Article