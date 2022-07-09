Japanese Americans shocked by Abe killing: There ‘is no safe place’

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Across the United States, many Japanese Americans echoed Sato’s horror over the killing of Abe. Many also expressed shock that gun violence, which is increasing in the United States, could strike in such a high-profile way in Japan.

“It’s quite different here in the United States, where there is gun violence all over,” Sato said. “Especially for this to happen to the former prime minister of Japan is just unbelievable.”

President Biden ordered that American flags to be flown at half-staff and said in a statement, “I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened. … He was a champion of the friendship between our people.”

Sato said that because Abe, who studied at the University of Southern California in the 1970s, sought to strengthen ties between U.S.-Japanese ties, Japanese Americans generally viewed him favorably. “He wanted to maintain that relationship,” Sato said.

David Inoue, the executive director of the Japanese American Citizens League, which promotes the civil rights of Japanese Americans, also spoke of Abe’s strong commitment to strengthening relationships between the two countries.

Inoue met Abe during a 2018 trip to Japan as part of a Japanese American leadership delegation. Abe was “very warm” and very “engaged,” Inoue said.

“We were able to talk a little bit about the history of Japanese Americans specifically and the impact that the war [World War II] had had on our community,” Inoue said. “So we really appreciated that opportunity to share that story with him.”

After Inoue heard that Abe had been assassinated, he watched NHK-World, a Japanese news network, until 2 a.m.

“As Americans, we are almost numb to the impact of gun violence,” Inoue said. “To see it happen, not just in Japan, but to happen to such a high-profile individual, that was incredibly shocking.”

Sam Shichijo, the honorary consul of Japan in Dallas, said his wife noted that after the shooting, bystanders in the crowd stood still.

“My wife told me that in America, if you shoot a gun … you try to run away. But Japanese people didn’t seem to know what to do,” Shichijo said. “They probably weren’t sure what it was. They’re not used to hearing gunshots like most people do here.”

“It shows that gun violence can happen anywhere,” Shichijo said. “There really is no safe place.”

‘I stayed up all night’

Masato Kawahatsu and his wife, Alice, couldn’t believe what they were seeing on NHK news Thursday night when the channel switched from its regular programming to the report that Abe had been shot.

“I stayed up half the night watching it,” Alice Kawahatsu said Friday, while members of Konko Church of San Francisco set up for a bazaar at the church in Japantown. “It’s so heartbreaking.”

Masato Kawahatsu, a senior minister at the church, said the shooting was “shocking,” especially because it happened in a country that has been relatively safe from gun violence.

The minister, who was born in Yamaguchi prefecture and immigrated to San Francisco in 1971, says he respects the former prime minister’s helping Japan to rebuild in the years that followed the 2011 earthquake and the tsunami it triggered. He also praised Abe’s work to build Japan’s ties with the United States.

“I feel sorry to him, his family and the country,” Kawahatsu said.

The minister bought an empty picture frame on his way to the church Friday, planning to get a picture of Abe to set up a sort of memorial in the historic neighborhood, where Japanese supermarkets, restaurants and shops populate every block. His wife was trying to organize a sacred table at the nearby Japan Center Mall so people could have a place to pay tribute to the former prime minister.

In the calm plazas that make up the center of Japantown, restaurants and shops operated as normal, and a few people reflected on their disbelief that such a violent and public assassination would occur in Japan.

A shop worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive subject of guns in U.S. society, said she is a citizen of Japan and has been delaying applying for U.S. citizenship because of the proliferation of guns in the country. The isolated shooting of Abe in Japan does not compare to the high level of gun violence in the United States, she said but declared that she was taken aback nonetheless.

“It’s shocking, extremely shocking,” she said.

‘A catalyst for more cooperation’

Two weeks ago, Yuki Ishii stood in front of a Tokyo train station watching former prime minister Shinzo Abe speak at a campaign event.

When the 21-year-old New York University student saw the news that Abe had been shot at a similar gathering Friday, the parallels deepened his shock.

“It was my first time seeing him, but I didn’t really think too much of it,” he said. “When I kind of digested [the shooting], it hit even more because of that experience.”

He said he and his friends first heard about the shooting while playing soccer and “couldn’t really wrap our minds around it.” It was only after the game that it set in “how surreal it was,” he said.

Ishii said many Japanese Americans will remember Abe foremost for his focus on foreign affairs, with events such as visits with President Barack Obama to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor etched in recent memory. He said he hopes that once the shock fades, Japan and the United States can continue Abe’s legacy in deepening their relationship.

“I think a lot of people will use this as a catalyst for more cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

Dale Watanabe, the executive director of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, said his wife elbowed him to tell him the news while they were in the stands at a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

He said that Japanese Americans held differing views on Abe’s politics but that most agreed on the priority he placed on U.S.-Japanese relations.

“He went out of his way to make sure that that relationship with the U.S. was done on a personal level,” he said. “He, by his example, showed that the U.S.-Japan relationship was important.”

That relationship was particularly important in the state of Washington, Watanabe said. The state is a major trading partner with Japan and home to about 85,000 Japanese Americans, according to the Japanese consulate in Seattle. About 1.5 million Japanese Americans live in the United States, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell — a “nisei” or second-generation Japanese American — called the news of Abe’s assassination “heartbreaking” on Twitter.

“Shinzo Abe was a champion for strengthening relationships — and advancing shared progress — between the United States and Japan,” he wrote. “I was honored to meet with him in 2016 to discuss how we can strengthen ties between countries and with Japanese Americans — a community I’m proud to be part of.”

‘They didn’t even run’

Along Los Angeles’s Sawtelle Boulevard, or Sawtelle Japantown, those with ties to Japan described Abe’s assassination with one word: “shocking.”

At Sushi Tsujita, general manager Chiyo Okagawa, 54, said she read the news alert on her phone five times before the words sank in. “We couldn’t organize our feelings. Too much shock,” she said. “I never even spoke to Mr. Abe. But still, shock.”

Okagawa moved to the United States from Japan more than 30 years ago. The idea of gun violence surprised her because Japan is a safe country, she said, “not like here.”

Americans are so accustomed to mass shootings, they know how to react, she said. But after Abe was shot, bystanders didn’t try to escape.

“If somebody starts shooting in a shopping center, people run away. I was shocked about the people’s reaction [in Nara]. They didn’t even run,” she said, because people in Japan lack experience with gun violence.

Haji Kamata, 52, lives in Japan and Los Angeles because of his job at Sony. He, too, was stunned by the video of the shooting.

“Japan is very different. Unlike the U.S., [guns are] something very unusual. Strictly controlled. You need a license, which is not very easy to get and limited to professional people who need firearms for their business,” he said.

At the Tokyo Japanese Lifestyle boutique, employees were unsettled. Although Sawtelle has historically been a Japanese American stronghold, the businesses are slowly changing. At this outpost for Japanese goods and snacks, all of the employees speak Japanese. Only Japanese music, or the Japanese version of K-pop, plays in the shop.

Ami Takeyama, 23, grew up in the neighborhood, the daughter of two Japanese immigrants who came to the United States for school. She said that the assassination colors her entire view of how safe Japan is, despite the seemingly targeted political nature of the killing.

“I had no words just seeing that type of violence in Japan,” she said. “Now it’s a little weird to go back there. ... Things like that happening — it’s so scary.”

But for some Japanese Americans, the news seemed disconnected from their lives.

For tech worker Sarah Ohta, 23, the Japanese American community is a loosely defined concept. “Everyone’s become so dispersed,” and there aren’t that many Japanese Americans, she said, adding that even in college at Stanford, the Japanese student union was run by non-Japanese students.

Ohta is fourth generation Japanese American on her mother’s side; her father was born in Japan and immigrated to the United States as a child. Her maternal grandparents were sent to internment camps in the United States during World War II: her grandfather to Poston and her grandmother to Tule Lake.

“If your family’s been here before the war, that very much influenced how people raised the next generation,” she said. “It’s just hard for me to form an opinion. My opinion is like a regular person. Me being Japanese is not going to determine how I think.”

One block west, at the Japanese Institute of Sawtelle, instructor Jerry Hazemoto, 62, was preparing the gym for a judo lesson and echoed Ohta’s sentiment.

“As far as Japanese Americans are concerned, something happened, but the connection to Japan and that prime minister, it’s just … news.”

Hatzipanagos and Bikales reported from Washington and Lerman from San Francisco. Soo Youn in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

