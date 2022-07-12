Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two men came to Capitol Hill to testify before a committee where they might find redemption. One had been among the rioters who stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The other had been a mouthpiece for the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist organization whose members have been accused of attacking the seat of democracy with militaristic precision.

These men came to bear witness publicly in front of the Jan. 6 committee. And in doing so, they allowed their fellow citizens to get a good look at them, hear them out and make an assessment. Can we make community with these men who tested the seams of our democracy? Can they make peace with those whose votes they discounted and whose lives they threatened?

Stephen Ayres and Jason Van Tatenhove walked into the hearing room with wildly differing attitudes about how best to present themselves for public consumption. They were like characters from wholly different tales. One man seemed to long for a return to anonymity, to the safety and quiet of simply being ignored. The other looked keen on being a person of note.

Ayres described himself as a “family man” who’d worked at a cabinet company in northeastern Ohio for 20 years. He’s a guy who speaks in short, gravelly voiced sentences, sometimes mere fragments. He’s a regular guy, whatever that might mean, who enjoys camping and playing basketball. He arrived at his place at the witness table because he was also a man who spent a great deal of time on social media absorbing the lies of former president Donald Trump about a stolen election. Ayres wasn’t part of a club or an organization when he went to Washington with his friends. He was a citizen borne forward on anger, patriotism and the assurance of like-minded pals that he was doing the right thing.

He believed his president when that president told him that the country was in danger. Instead of sitting by the sidelines, he took action. And if Ayres had been right, if Trump had not been lying, he may well have been a hero.

Ayres has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol and awaits sentencing; he was turned in by family who saw him bragging about it on social media. He lost his job, Ayres said, and sold his home. “It changed my life — and definitely not for the good.”

He was dressed as though he was trying to disappear, as if he was trying to fade back into a guy that no one notices on the street. He was wearing a gray suit and a blue shirt and a narrow red plaid tie. His hair was clipped short and his glasses were modestly stylish. And when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asked him if he still believed the election was stolen, he sounded not so much like an evangelist preaching the gospel of truth but like a man who was just plain exhausted.

“Not so much now,” Ayres said. “I got away from all the social media when Jan. 6 happened, basically deleted it all. You know, I started doing my own research and everything. And for me, for something like that to be that, to actually, for that to actually take place, it’s too big, you know.”

“There’s no way you can keep something like that quiet,” he said. “With all the, you know, all the lawsuits being shot down one after another, that was mainly what convinced me.”

And then later, when Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) asked him what lessons he wanted the American people to take from his testimony, he offered a word of warning to his friends and neighbors: “I felt like I had, you know, like horse blinders on. I was ... I was locked in the whole time,” Ayres said. “Biggest thing for me is take the blinders off. Make sure you step back and see what’s going on, before it’s too late.”

Van Tatenhove is a family man, too. He told the committee that he has three daughters and a granddaughter, and he fears what might happen after future elections. He came to the committee to explain the Oath Keepers. “They may not like to call themselves a militia, but they are. They’re a violent militia,” Van Tatenhove said.

When committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) asked Van Tatenhove to describe the Oath Keepers’ vision of America, his response was vague, which perhaps is an accurate reflection of their vision. It is a blur of upheaval. “It doesn’t necessarily include the rule of law,” Van Tatenhove explained. “It includes violence. It includes trying to to get their way through lies, through deceit, through intimidation, and through the perpetration of violence.”

Van Tatenhove began his remarks by admonishing the committee, telling them that they needed to be more precise in their language and suggesting that they need to ring the alarm even louder about the threat to democracy. But the alarms are already sounding and if anything the country is going numb to them. We’re learning how to live with the constant ringing in our ears.

Van Tatenhove did not appear to be a chastened man or a repentant one. He was someone who’d come to gift the country with his wisdom. He’d come to set the Jan. 6 committee straight about Jan. 6. “I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” he said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.” But frankly, we know this.

Van Tatenhove spoke his truth like it was a revelation when, in fact, it’s something that Thompson’s committee has been saying and showing for weeks now. Are we listening?

From the moment he entered the hearing room, Van Tatenhove set himself apart. In a room full of suits and ties and sports jackets, he was a man in jeans and a denim jacket. He wore the black T-shirt of a punk rock band and a pair of sneakers. His refusal to kowtow to the traditions of Congress was writ large. His attire wasn’t shocking; it was aspiring to be memorable. Who was the guy who testified in jeans and a T-shirt? Oh, right. Van Tate-something or other. He was with that militia group that tried to foment a coup.

Van Tatenhove was covered in tattoos with several just visible below his sweptback gray hair. Thompson introduced him as a former journalist and an artist. But mostly he was a man who did not want to become a blur in the glare of the spotlight. Viewers may well remember the sight of Van Tatenhove at the witness table. They may remember him saying that he finally quit the Oath Keepers when he heard members denying the Holocaust. And perhaps people will applaud that or simply turn away in disgust that he was involved with them at all.

Ayres was the guy in the bland suit. The forgettable one who thought he was saving democracy. The man who believed the lie until he’d broken a pact with the country he’d gone to Washington to protect. He was the witness who Tuesday shook hands with the police officers who had been abused and attacked and beaten on Jan. 6 and apologized to them. That isn’t enough to mend our democracy. It wasn’t much at all. But for now, it’s all we’ve got.

