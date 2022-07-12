A death row inmate wants to donate a kidney. Texas won’t let him.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thousands of miles and circumstances separate a Jewish clergyman based in Maryland and a death row inmate in Texas. But the two men’s lives have become enmeshed through dozens of handwritten letters over the past year. One sticks out to cantor and chaplain Michael Zoosman: a February 2021 response from the Polunsky Unit prison in which Ramiro Gonzales offered to donate a kidney to one of Zoosman’s congregants.

Gonzales has been on death row since 2006, when he was sentenced for the 2001 murder of an 18-year-old woman. He was 18 at the time of the shooting and a drug addict after an abusive childhood, his attorneys have said. Now, in an attempt to atone for his crime, he has petitioned for a temporary release to undergo the organ donation surgery.

The state of Texas, however, won’t allow it. Officials have objected to the procedure because of Gonzales’s approaching execution date. On Monday, the Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Gonzales’s request for a 180-day reprieve so he can undergo the operation before he is put to death. His attorneys had also asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for a 30-day respite for Gonzales but said they received no response.

The clock had been ticking, with Gonzales’s execution scheduled for Wednesday. But just after his request to donate a kidney was denied, the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals issued a stay of execution because of a concern about an expert witness decades ago at Gonzales’s trial.

It’s unclear whether the legal delay will enable Gonzales to donate the kidney.

Zoosman, the co-founder of an advocacy group called L’chaim: Jews Against the Death Penalty, first became involved in the case after writing a letter to Gonzales last year — something his organization does regularly for inmates with scheduled execution dates. A month into their correspondence, Zoosman mentioned that a congregant needed a kidney. Gonzales was not a match but still offered his organ to any stranger in need — a move Zoosman said “demonstrates the inherent humanity of the people that we are seeking to kill.”

Since then, activists, lawyers and patients awaiting donations have advocated for Gonzales’s request, citing the chronic shortage of lifesaving organs; in the United States, an average of 17 people per day die while awaiting transplants. Yet cases where death row inmates have been allowed to become altruistic organ donors are few. Practical and ethical concerns have prevented it from becoming a widespread practice, said David Orentlicher, the director of the health law program at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Some experts have made the case that inmates’ organs could be medically unsuitable, given the health conditions at prisons. Others have noted that the process could be used as a way for prisoners to delay their executions or argue for reduced sentences. And Orentlicher, who formerly directed the American Medical Association’s medical ethics program, sees other potential pitfalls.

“If we have a policy that people on death row can donate organs, will that influence juries when they’re trying to decide or judges deciding about what kind of sentence to impose?” he said. “Well, that could make them more inclined to impose a death sentence, knowing that these people will be able to donate organs. You’d hope that they wouldn’t think that way, but it’s an important concern.”

Still, Orentlicher said, there’s a strong argument for allowing Gonzales to give up his kidney. The procedure won’t kill him, and “we let living people donate kidneys all the time.” There’s also the fact that Gonzales made the offer knowing that he would still be executed.

“He can’t bring back the life he took,” Orentlicher said. “But if he can save another life, that’s an important way to make amends, and that’s pretty valuable.”

Some patients who have waited years for organs agree with that assessment — especially since Gonzales has a rare blood type that makes him an “excellent candidate” for donation. The surgery could be done within the month, his attorneys wrote in a June 29 letter to Abbott.

“Imagine a potential recipient who may have been waiting 6 years or more for an elusive Type B kidney, feeling sicker and more hopeless with each passing day,” Judy Frith, a potential recipient and cancer survivor in Washington, wrote Sunday in a separate letter to Abbott. “You have the ability to save that person’s life by allowing Mr. Gonzales to donate.”

In a clemency video shared with The Washington Post, Gonzales said he is no longer the person he was at the time of the murder. Over 20 years ago, “drugs were the only way to drown out the hurt” of neglect, physical and sexual abuse, and the death of an aunt, Gonzales said. To “steal cocaine,” he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and then killed his dealer’s girlfriend, Bridget Townsend, according to court documents. When he was arrested for an unrelated crime, he confessed to the murder and led police to the woman’s remains.

At trial, an expert witness for the prosecution said Gonzales “would be a threat wherever he goes” — a claim the expert has retracted and that has been discredited, the Marshall Project reported. But Texas law requires jurors in death penalty cases to consider the likelihood of a repeated offense, and Gonzales was sentenced to death in 2006.

In prison, Gonzales has said it is his mission “to be instrumental in the lives of people” to make up for his crime. Fellow inmates have noted Gonzales’s transformation “into a caring and purpose driven individual,” according to the Death Row Soul Collective.

When Zoosman wrote his letter of support to Gonzales last year, Gonzales replied immediately. Since then, the two have traveled the “roller coaster” of despair and hope, frustration and elation, Zoosman said.

On Monday, after learning that Gonzales’s request to donate a kidney had been denied, Zoosman wrote an email to Gonzales, asking what song he would like sung at his online vigil during the execution.

With a whoosh, the message was sent, and Zoosman mentally prepared to record himself praying Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. … Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” But seconds later, he received notice about the stay of Gonzales’s execution.

The update, he said, could give Gonzales an opportunity to continue fighting for his kidney donation. But, for now, there’s relief, a feeling as if “the Angel of Death was at least stopped this once.”

“L’chaim!” Zoosman said — “to life” in Hebrew.

