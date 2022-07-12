New video shows police in Uvalde waiting in hallway while gunman fires

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Newly available video obtained by the Austin American-Statesman shows a gunman walking into a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school undeterred, then police trying to figure out what to do about the massacre that would kill 21 people in May. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the video, which the Austin American-Statesman published Tuesday afternoon, Salvador Ramos is shown crashing his truck near Robb Elementary School, dust billowing behind his vehicle. Two men approach the crash before running away. One trips, falls and roll over on the pavement.

The next seconds shift to a panicked woman calling 911. She is not identified in the footage.

“The kids are running,” she screams before a caption says Ramos fired at the school from its parking lot.

The terror rises in her voice as she yells at children to get into their classrooms.

Cellphone video then shows Ramos entering the school with his rifle, looking around before he exits the frame. As he turns the hall, a child peers around the corner and sees Ramos, who unleashes countless rounds off-camera. The frightened child runs back to where he came from, exiting the frame.

The American-Statesman reported that Ramos fired his weapon for 2½ minutes in two classrooms. Authorities have since stated that Ramos fired more than 100 rounds.

About three minutes later, according to the video, police enter the school. Some are seen racing toward Ramos, and others look around the corner.

Officers point to one another, seemingly signaling to each other where to stand before more gunfire booms throughout the school’s hall.

Police who ran toward Ramos retreat back to where the officers entered. Thirty-one minutes later, according to the video’s timestamp, more heavily armed officers enter the scene, some with heavy weapons and shields.

Just 48 minutes later, four more shots are heard as armed officers continue to huddle and take cover away from the action, staying close to where Ramos entered the school. Commands are called out as a larger group of officers file down the hallway with weapons drawn. One officer is seen entering the camera from the left and applying hand sanitizer shortly before more gunfire blares, which the paper attributes to authorities killing Ramos after entering a classroom.

Ramos, 18, was in the school for more than an hour before police fatally shot him. He killed 19 children and two teachers.

Police who arrived at the school retreated when Ramos shot at them, state authorities have said.

One officer had Ramos in his sights before the gunman entered the school, though his supervisor did not give permission to fire. The supervisor “either did not hear the request or responded too late” to stop the 18-year-old shooter — one of several missed opportunities to halt the carnage that ended the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Researchers from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State University, which specializes in active-shooter training, also found tactical errors and potential breaches of protocol in a review of the police response to the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

Police were carrying radios that would not communicate. Classroom doors had locks that could not be secured from inside. And the school district’s police chief, Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, made error after error throughout the catastrophe, according to testimony from Steven C. McCraw, who directs the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

