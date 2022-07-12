A new pilot was forced to make a risky landing. Video captured his feat.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vincent Fraser was taking his father-in-law on a ride in his propeller plane last week when the engine suddenly started to lose power. Fraser, who was piloting the aircraft above Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina, could no longer climb. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “That’s when I noticed there was something seriously wrong,” Fraser, 31, told The Washington Post of the July 3 flight.

Then the engine stopped entirely. They were 5,500 feet in the air, gliding above mountains and woodland.

Fraser, who has only 100 hours of flight experience, didn’t panic. Instead, he went through his emergency checklist and managed to momentarily restart the engine. But it was not at full power, so he turned to his father-in-law and told him they needed to find a place to land.

“He kind of just looked at me and kind of laughed because he thought I was messing with him,” Fraser said, “and he was just in disbelief.”

Fraser’s quick thinking over the next 2½ minutes led to a safe touchdown on a highway without a scratch. As of Tuesday morning, a video of his unlikely landing had nearly 900,000 views on Facebook.

“What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries,” Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran wrote in the caption. “There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn’t happen.”

As a kid, Fraser said, he dreamed of being up in the sky. He wanted to be a fighter pilot but ended up joining the Marine Corps and maintaining fighter jet weapons before being honorably discharged in 2015 following an injury, he said. For the past four years, Fraser has worked as a flight attendant for Allegiant Air. In October, he earned his private pilot’s license and then purchased the plane that he landed on the highway — a 1967 Aero Commander 100 — to practice. He hopes to eventually become a commercial pilot.

His flight skills were put to the test minutes after he took off on July 3. Although Fraser was able to restart the engine at first, it died a second time not long after. As he scanned the area, he saw no place to land. Any possible stretch of road was covered by a dense canopy of trees.

The plane was losing altitude. Now at 4,000 feet, the mountainous terrain below was growing closer. Fraser managed to restart the engine once more before it shut off for good.

Then he saw a bridge in the distance. At first, it seemed like the best and only option, but as Fraser glided closer, the hazards became clear. There was traffic on the bridge, and it would be a short landing strip. He knew he would come in fast and put drivers in danger.

So he thought of another option: He could land on the river that ran under the bridge. Fraser estimated their chances of surviving that landing were about 50/50, but he was committed to it. He told his father-in-law that he loved him and that they were headed for the river.

But as Fraser guided the plane toward the water, he noticed a highway. It wasn’t perfect — it was curvy with trees and power lines on each side — but it was better than trying to land on the water. Fraser guided the plane down toward Highway 74, barely clearing the power lines, maneuvering the plane so it didn’t collide with cars driving in both directions.

Video footage shows it passing over cars and touching down before having to avoid oncoming traffic. Fraser told The Post that as he landed the plane, he went into “robot mode.”

“I was hypersensitive to the power lines, to the cars and the people around me, to my father-in-law,” Fraser said, thanking his training in the Marines. “My objective was to get [my father-in-law] on the ground alive, not kill anybody. … And I did it.”

The plane came to a halt right in front of a stop sign. Fraser and his father-in-law were safe. They had landed on the highway about eight miles southwest of Bryson City, N.C. Fraser said he later learned that the fuel from one of the wings stopped flowing into the engine, which caused the failure.

Standing next to the plane that he had just landed on the highway, Fraser wanted to give up flying, he recalled. “I told myself, ‘You’re done, man.’ ”

But in the days since the stressful landing, “everybody that loved and supported me this far has just motivated me to keep going and regain that passion, that fire,” Fraser said.

Once his plane is repaired, Fraser said, he’s ready for his next flight.

