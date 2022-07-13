Woman, 7-year-old boy die after boat capsizes in Hudson River, police say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A woman and a 7-year-old boy visiting from Colombia were killed Tuesday after a chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River and sent all the passengers aboard the ship into the water, according to New York City officials. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The boat flipped around 2:45 p.m. off Manhattan near Pier 84, authorities said, which is not far from the docked aircraft carrier USS Intrepid. The boat was being chartered by a group of a dozen family and friends. It was unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

A New York Police Department spokesperson identified the victims to The Washington Post as 47-year-old Lindelia Vasquez and 7-year-old Julian Vasquez, both of Colombia. They had boarded a jet boat called Stimulus Money from Elizabeth, N.J., for a family trip to the Hudson River, according to WABC.

Three people were critically injured in the incident, including the captain. The injured passengers, who have not been publicly identified, range in ages between 24 and 51, according to police. They were transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital and listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, police said to The Post. All the other family members aboard, all from Colombia, also suffered less serious injuries, officials said.

Advertisement

Assistant Police Chief James McCarthy said at a news conference that the owner of the boat “was actually on a Jet Ski following the boat.” As authorities retrieve the boat, one of the issues they will be reviewing is whether the boat was over capacity, McCarthy said.

“The cause of this incident remains under investigation at this time,” police told The Post.

Inspector Anthony Russo of the Harbor Unit told reporters that several factors could have played a role for the 27-foot Yamaha vessel capsizing near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, including “wakes approaching from different directions, waves from different directions.”

“There’s a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here. We also have a lot of people on Jet Skis, kayaks,” Russo said. “The Hudson River is always a dangerous place to operate.”

Advertisement

He added, “It takes some skill to operate in the Hudson River, so it could’ve been a contributing factor.”

Marine and land units responded to the Hudson River shortly after the boat capsized, according to the New York City Fire Department. Video posted to social media shows rescuers in the water scrambling to transfer the passengers off the capsized boat.

A 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed and several others suffered injuries after a rented boat capsized in the Hudson River, New York City officials said. https://t.co/BP4Vnd2iGj pic.twitter.com/SICCkus1ln — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2022

FDNY Firefighter Ryan Warnock acknowledged to reporters that a young victim can change first responders’ emotional state, “but you just have a job to do, and you do it.”

“This is a tragic day for New Yorkers,” New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference. “Indeed, it may have well been worse for not the incredible effort by not only our own extraordinary first responders but also the swift response from the New York Waterway ferries who rescued nine additional people from the water.”

Advertisement

After arriving near the scene of the incident, New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) described the fatal capsizing as “a devastating moment.”

“Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city,” Adams said. “This is a devastating moment for them and those who are part of the families that were there, and as New Yorkers our heart goes out.”

The mayor also added a note of caution to anyone who chooses to go out on the Hudson this summer.

“It’s a clear reminder to us as we move through the summer months, water is an enjoyable part of New York but it can be a dangerous place,” Adams said.

GiftOutline Gift Article