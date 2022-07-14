A CEO stood trial twice in Calif. slaying. He’s now charged again.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In September 1992, Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer, was found strangled in her car near her Mountain View, Calif., office. A three-foot nylon rope was still around her chin, mouth and neck, tightened by a square knot, the San Jose Mercury News reported at the time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight John Kevin Woodward, her boyfriend’s roommate, was identified as the prime suspect. His fingerprints were found on the car’s exterior, and prosecutors argued that Woodward’s motive was his jealousy of his roommate’s romantic relationship with Houts.

In court, Woodward denied the allegations. But over two trials in the 1990s, a jury could not reach a verdict, and a judge eventually dismissed the case because of insufficient evidence. Neither guilty nor acquitted, Woodward moved to the Netherlands.

Now, Woodward, the chief executive of ReadyTech, a training software company, has been charged with murder again, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced this week. Prosecutors say they have new evidence linking him to the murder weapon. Woodward, 58, was arrested this month in New York after arriving there from Amsterdam, and he will be extradited to California to possibly stand trial for a third time, prosecutors said. If found guilty, Woodward would face life in prison, they said.

Woodward’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Wednesday. Todd D. Greenberg told the New York Times that Woodward is “anxious to get to the California courts to answer these charges, which he adamantly denies.”

In a statement, Houts’s family thanked law enforcement and said they hoped “justice can finally be served for Laurie.”

“She’s not coming back. That makes us angry, that makes us sad, and we hope that justice will come,” Houts’s friend Marilyn told KGO. “But the hole in our hearts will not heal.”

ReadyTech said in a statement to the Times that Woodward’s arrest “was a jolt to all of us” and that the company has “the utmost empathy for the families involved.”

On Sept. 5, 1992, Houts planned to do some work before meeting up with her boyfriend, Brent Fulmer, who was Woodward’s roommate, the Mercury News reported at the time. The couple, who had been dating for just five weeks, had plans later to attend a wedding.

Later that day, however, a jogger found Houts dead in her car about a mile from her office near a garbage dump, according to the Mercury News and prosecutors. Investigators suspected that Houts knew the killer and had let the person into her car. After strangling Houts, the killer drove the car to a nearby street, abandoned it and tried to stage a robbery by throwing Houts’s purse over a fence, prosecutors said, according to the Mercury News.

A month later, Woodward was arrested and charged in the killing.

Prosecutors said that Woodward’s fingerprints were on the roof of Houts’s car, as well as the passenger door, the Mercury News reported. They also argued that Woodward became emotionally attached to Fulmer and grew jealous of Fulmer’s relationship with Houts.

Woodward’s defense argued the jealousy claim was homophobic, and a judge eventually ruled the prosecution lacked enough evidence to prove it, the Mercury News reported. The defense additionally argued that Woodward had inadvertently left his fingerprints on Houts’s car while it was parked at his apartment complex days before the killing.

The first trial resulted in a hung jury, the Mercury News reported at the time. In the second trial, a jury also leaned toward acquittal, but no verdict was agreed upon, and it was declared a mistrial. A judge declined to allow a third trial to proceed, citing insufficient evidence. The case remained open.

Now, nearly 30 years after Houts was killed, Santa Clara County prosecutors say they have the evidence needed to bring the case against Woodward for a third time. They say detectives have linked Woodward to the rope left around Houts’s neck using improved DNA technology.

Prosecutors subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest for murder, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Authorities arrested Woodward at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

“I want [Ms. Houts’s] family and friends to know that we never gave up on her,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Neither time nor distance will stop us from finding out the truth and seeking justice.”

