Gunman kills 3 at Indiana mall; armed bystander killed shooter, police say

A gunman fatally shot three people and injured two others at a mall in Indiana on Sunday evening before he was fatally shot by a “good Samaritan” bystander, officials said. The gunman, described as an adult male, was armed with a “long gun” and appears to have acted alone, Chief Jim Ison of the Greenwood Police Department said at a news conference.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 6 p.m. local time at the food court in Greenwood Park Mall in the city of Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis. The two people wounded by the gunfire were hospitalized, Ison said, adding that information about their conditions would be forthcoming.

A “good Samaritan” who was in the vicinity of the episode shot and killed the gunman, Ison said, adding that the bystander “appears to be cooperating fully.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said in a statement that “we experienced a mass shooting this evening,” adding that there was “no further threat.”

The gunman was “shot by an armed individual,” Myers confirmed. “This tragedy hits at the core of our community.” Ison said he believed the bystander had a handgun.

Lawmakers in states across country are seeking to pass legislation expanding or restricting gun access in the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex. Indiana’s new handgun law, which took effect July 1, lifted the permit requirement to carry, conceal or transport a handgun in the state.

Indiana still has some restrictions on who can possess a handgun. For certain groups — including people who have committed felonies, been “adjudicated as a mental defective” under state law, and those under the age of 18 — it is still illegal to carry a handgun.

Grace Moon and Nick Parker contributed to this report.

