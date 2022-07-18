6 takeaways from the Uvalde shooting report

NaN Children were on the playground as the gunman began firing at the school</b>

A school coach told the committee she saw Ramos jump the fence and begin firing and thought he was aiming at her. She radioed a warning to the front office about the gunman and then ran toward a group of third-graders on the playground, screaming at them to take cover. “She expected to then hear an announcement of a lockdown, but she did not hear one right away,” the report says.

“Bad wi-fi” and poor mobile coverage interfered with staff getting word to lockdown, and no announcement was made over the school intercom. Teachers including Arnulfo Reyes, who was shot but survived, later recalled no notification or alert. Reyes had previously complained that the door to his classroom, Room 111, did not lock properly, and said he had almost no time to react before the gunman opened fire on him and his students, 11 of whom died.

The report faulted lax security at the school, saying the district “did not treat the maintenance of doors and locks with appropriate urgency.” It also cited “relaxed vigilance,” because of frequent security alerts over “bailouts,” or police chases of smuggler vehicles carrying suspected illegal immigrants. The school had been placed on lockdown at least 50 times since February, leading to a diminished sense of urgency among staff.