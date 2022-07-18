Law enforcement agencies initiate probes after searing Uvalde report

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

A day after a Texas House report found that systemic failures caused the bungled law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Tex., school shooting, state and local officials pressed their own internal probes to determine what their individual agents and officers did and did not do during the May 24 massacre. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called the findings “beyond disturbing” and said they must trigger “critical changes.” But Abbott, who is running for reelection, did not address specific issues raised in the report. Hours later, the state Department of Public Safety said it had begun to review the actions of every trooper, officer, agent and ranger at the scene to “determine if any violations of policy, law, or doctrine occurred,” according to an emailed statement.

The 77-page detailed account released to families of the victims and survivors on Sunday and then to the public, represented the most exhaustive account of the shooting inside Robb Elementary School so far. After weeks of competing narratives by agencies seeking to blame others for the assault that ended with 19 children and two teachers killed by a teenage gunman, the committee did not single out one department but spread the blame across various agencies and the school system for failing to prepare for and stop the carnage.

Local officials, including the incident commander, Pedro “Pete” Arredondo of the school police department, did not take charge and officers from other agencies did not fill the void, the report said. The result was chaos that extended the time before the gunman was confronted and killed.

Hours after the report was released, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced the suspension of Uvalde police Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was acting chief on May 24. The police officer is also a recently reelected Uvalde County commissioner. Pargas did not respond to messages about the reasons prompting his leave. An email sent to his county email address bounced back and his phone number was disconnected.

Uvalde city leaders will investigate whether Pargas was responsible for taking command, what specific actions he took to establish command, whether it was feasible to take command and “other possible policy violations,” McLaughlin said.

Southwest Texas Junior College President Hector Gonzales was in the room when committee members walked families through their preliminary conclusions. The facts were no surprise after weeks of media leaks and public testimony from state law enforcers, but they were no less searing, he said.

Families, he said, are still absorbing the dense report but their next logical step is to seek accountability. Local leaders across the region need to offer reassurances that they are taking note and correcting the mistakes.

“We need to take that report as a call to action to make sure we, as leaders of our institutions, make the necessary changes to address these shortcomings,” said Gonzales, who hosted the meeting between lawmakers and families. “We can’t let this happen again. We all have a role, whether it be calling on our colleagues and speaking up. We need to help advocate for those changes that are necessary.”

The report cited a lax culture around school safety protocols within Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District schools that left Robb Elementary unprepared for an attack of this kind. In response, Superintendent Hal Harrell said in a statement that the district is taking steps to reinforce its security, including installing new perimeter fencing and cameras, upgrading door locks and hiring additional school police and campus personnel.

Arredondo resigned from the city council but is still employed as the school district police chief. In its statement, the district did not indicate whether his status has changed. The district placed him on administrative leave last month.

The report named more than 20 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies involved in the response and rescue at Robb Elementary. U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas DPS supplied more than half of the nearly 400 troopers and agents near or on school grounds that day, the report said.

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility said it is conducting its own review of the agency’s response but has not yet reached any conclusions. About 145 agents were there, arriving from as far as 70 miles away from Uvalde, and worked to help evacuate students from adjoining classrooms. Border Patrol agents also were part of the team that ultimately confronted and killed Salvador Ramos more than 77 minutes after he fired the first round.

Only one Border Patrol agent wore a body camera, in part because the agency has not fully implemented its camera program across all border sectors. Some agents at the scene were off duty or out of uniform, officials said.

The federal agency promised to share the results of its review, identifying anything it can improve and helping to answer questions from the community.

“We owe this to the Uvalde community, and the nation,” CBP officials said in a statement.

Several other local agencies did not respond to calls or requests for comment, including the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sheriff answers to the voters and the deputies answer to the sheriff,” Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza said in response to a question about whether elected leaders could or would exercise any oversight. “We are still kind of shocked at the preliminary report, still chewing on it, and we are not sure what will happen.”

Garza’s colleagues on the commission and Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell did not respond to questions about their next steps.

Some agencies in the region are taking action and upgrading their active-shooter training.

Dilley Police Chief Homer Delgado said his officers arrived well after the shooting ended and helped with crowd control at the civic center, where a memorial began to form. In recent weeks, some of his officers participated in active-shooter drills alongside Border Patrol agents and they are looking at their own policies to make improvements, he said.

“Trust is restored by transparency, being open with the community and answering questions,” Delgado said. “If there are questions, I think any law enforcement agency has the responsibility to answer those questions. It’s important to explain to our communities what our policies are.”

Delgado, who is a close friend of Uvalde Chief Daniel Rodriguez, said he is withholding judgment on individuals but he said internal reviews are an important part of pushing an agency to evolve and meet the needs of the people they serve.

Gonzales, the college president, said the report makes clear what has to happen. He and his wife have supported the families of victims and survivors, counseling them and acting as a sounding board for the community’s emerging activism and demands for change.

Last week, his college endured a bomb threat. Officials evacuated the school, executed a multiagency plan and handed over command to a DPS major who assessed the situation within three minutes. No one was hurt. While the situations were different, he said, the comparison was striking.

“If that had occurred on May 24th, we more than likely would have had a different outcome,” he said. “I’m not going to say that should happen, but after a review if there is a need for change then that needs to occur, and there needs to be a process for that. The frustration is, that hasn’t been allowed to happen because of the hold on information. That is an important part of the process.”

