How some TikTokers are explaining the Jan. 6 hearings

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Lexi Overstreet wanted to watch the Jan. 6 hearings. But she worried she didn’t know enough to follow along. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I wanted an excuse to look into and research topics,” Overstreet said. “And I realized like, oh, if I have to go explain this to someone else … then I have to understand it a lot better.”

So the 27-year-old from Portland, Ore., fired up her TikTok account. But instead of the videos on political races she normally does, she decided to produce clips recapping the hearings for the 1,257 followers. Her videos, anywhere from 24 seconds to about a minute long, give the quick, bullet-point versions of the days events with photos of the key players displayed behind her.

She’s not the only one. Across popular social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, young people are explaining the hearings. One influencer filled out a bingo card of “top Republican distractions" at the hearings, another voiced commentary about the hearings with an animated talking statue.

Some conservative creators have touched on the hearings as well. One compared the ratings of the hearings to regularly scheduled programming. Christy McLaughlin, a 26-year-old congressional candidate in Florida, went on TikTok to criticize Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as a RINO, or Republican in Name Only. But most of the recappers tend to lean liberal.

Content creators say their peers turn to them because of their accessible approach. “When I break down the more lighthearted parts and the easier parts to hear, my hope is that it encourages some of my followers to either look into it more or to go watch for themselves,” said another creator, Emma Silverman, 23.

In her recent recap of the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Silverstreet covered her mouth in mock surprise as Hutchinson testifies in a video playing behind her that Trump threw his lunch.

“Believe it or not, that’s not even the most unhinged thing Trump does that she describes,” Silverstreet adds. At the end of the video, she implores others go back and watch the full hearings, “It is extremely powerful.” The video has about 1,000 comments and 26,000 likes.

Millions of young people have been paying attention the Jan. 6 committee’s work — one recent Monmouth poll found that about half of all Americans under 35 have followed them a lot or a little. Some are watching the sessions on television in real time, but others say they’re tracking through traditional or social media.

“This is definitely our generation’s Watergate,” said another creator, Myca Hinton, 22, who started using TikTok to watch funny videos to pass time during the pandemic, but pivoted to creating her own videos to quench her ravenous interest in politics.

“My American government teachers in high school definitely helped me to sort of like find my interest in politics and encouraged me,” Hinton said.

To find subjects to talk about in her videos, Hinton subscribes to various newsletters and mainstream publications and will choose three or four topics to cover, gravitating to what’s most interesting and what people are talking about on social media. One of her recent videos is about the boycotting of Walgreens over reports that the pharmacy was denying birth control to some customers.

For the hearings, she’ll watch them live. “I take notes, I go over my notes and sort of consolidate my findings into something I think that’s easy to follow for me to explain in a video,” Hinton said.

Hinton said she has gotten good feedback from commenters (including on her metallic green eye makeup).

“For the most part, I would say it’s overwhelmingly positive and people are asking the right questions,” Hinton said.

These types of recap videos, which are also popular on other platforms like YouTube, thrive online because of the “parasocial” relationship the viewer has with the audience, said Shannon McGregor, an assistant professor in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

By watching content by a particular person, the viewer may feel like they know that creator personally, McGregor said. With that comes “a feeling of closeness and more likelihood to sort of rely or act on the information that comes from those people," she said.

But there are pitfalls too, McGregor said. It’s easier to spread inaccurate or incomplete information. Many of the creators say they work hard to avoid that. Silverman, from Austin, reads articles from mainstream media outlets and cites her sources in her videos. She also tries to use clips of videos of the hearings she finds on Congress.gov to help add credibility to her recaps.

“My main goal behind my channel was eliminating misinformation that was being spread throughout the media,” Silverman said.

The creators hope that their recaps bring the top highlights to a new, younger audience on TikTok.

“I think it’s really important to talk about it on the app, because the more people who are aware of what’s going on, the more interested they become in it,” Silverman said. “The more interested they become, the more pressure there is on authorities to impose consequences on the people who are involved.”

