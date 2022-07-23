Fire officials order 6,000 people to evacuate from Yosemite area

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About 6,000 people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire that’s burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging the firefighters working to suppress the flames, authorities said Saturday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and has burned 6,555 acres outside Yosemite, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Cal fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said 6,062 people had been evacuated from the area as of Saturday morning. It was also threatening 2,000 structures — including residential and commercial buildings — as of Saturday, Fouts said.

The wildfire had destroyed 10 structures and damaged five as of Saturday afternoon, according to the department. None of it has been contained.

Since the blaze began, a team has been working through the night to evacuate residents. Firefighters are seeing “explosive fire behavior,” meaning the wildfire has developed tall plumes of smoke and water that stretch above the fire.

“This fire in particular has just had a really dangerous rate of spread,” Fouts said.

It’s peak fire season in California, where climate change has heightened the intensity and frequency of wildfires.

Mariposa County has seen several large wildfires in recent years, including the 2013 Rim Fire, which is among California’s 20 largest wildfires.

This month, a wildfire in Yosemite National Park threatened hundreds of giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, the park’s largest grove. On Friday, firefighters assumed command of the Washburn Fire, which began July 7, according to the incident management team.

The Oak Fire probably will grow past 10,000 acres by mid-Sunday, climate scientist Daniel Swain said on Twitter.

Fire activity never really calmed down overnight, but #OakFire really cranking again now. All flanks active, but multiple large pyrocumuli now building on northeastern flank of where intensity is currently greatest. Will very likely surpass 10k acres in <24hr. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/LxDf0TzQmm — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 23, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated.

