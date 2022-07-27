Two ex-officers face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former Minneapolis police officer who helped restrain George Floyd, and another who held back bystanders as Floyd gasped for air beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee, face sentencing Wednesday for violating the Black man’s federal civil rights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, along with their former colleague Thomas K. Lane, were convicted in February in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights when they failed to render medical aid to Floyd as he begged for breath and ultimately lost consciousness during a fatal May 2020 arrest.

A jury also found Kueng and Thao guilty of violating Floyd’s rights when they didn’t intervene with Chauvin as he pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back for nearly 9½ minutes.

Lane, who held Floyd’s legs, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison last week for violating Floyd’s rights. He was the first of the three former officers at the scene with Chauvin to face sentencing for their role in the fatal arrest.

Advertisement

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s rights and was sentenced July 7 to 20 years in federal prison. He is already serving a 22½-year state sentence for Floyd’s murder, which he will serve concurrently.

Though they have not offered a specific number, prosecutors have asked for a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s for Kueng and Thao, but less than what Chauvin received.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, has suggested that his client should serve no more than two years in prison; Thomas Plunkett, Kueng’s attorney, has not publicly said what sentence he is seeking for his client.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, who is overseeing the cases, has scheduled back-to-back sentencing hearings for Kueng and Thao on Wednesday.

But Magnuson handed an early legal victory to Kueng and Thao on Friday, when he ruled that he would calculate their sentences based on the crime of involuntary manslaughter, rather than second-degree murder as prosecutors had requested — a decision that is likely to result in considerably less prison time for the former officers.

Advertisement

Kueng and Thao had different levels of experience and played substantially different roles at the scene — though prosecutors have argued that both ignored extensive training and could have saved Floyd’s life had they intervened with Chauvin or performed CPR.

Kueng, 28, was only on his third shift as a full-time officer when he and his partner, Lane, 39, another rookie, responded to a 911 complaint about the passing of a counterfeit $20 bill at a South Minneapolis convenience store.

At the scene, store employees pointed out Floyd sitting in a nearby car, and the officers approached. Lane pulled a gun on Floyd within 15 seconds of encountering him without telling the man what he was investigating, causing Floyd to panic and beg the officer not to shoot him.

As they later tried to place him inside a squad car, Kueng and Lane struggled with Floyd, who complained that he was claustrophobic, that he had recently had covid-19 and that he couldn’t breathe.

Advertisement

Chauvin, 46, arrived during the struggle and helped place Floyd on the ground, where he pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back. Kueng restrained Floyd’s back, and Lane held the man’s legs. Thao, 36, who was Chauvin’s partner, held back increasingly concerned bystanders who begged the officers to get off Floyd and to check the man’s pulse when he stopped moving.

Body-camera video of the incident captured Lane twice asking Chauvin if they should reposition Floyd as the man complained about breathing, but Chauvin rebuffed him. When Floyd went limp, both Kueng and Lane checked Floyd for a pulse but could not find one. Kueng relayed that information to Chauvin, who did not move.

Kueng, Lane and Thao all testified that they were deferring to Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene who had been Kueng’s field training officer and had advised Lane.

During the trial, Kueng testified that he “trusted” Chauvin and was unsure if the veteran officer was violating department policy by placing a knee on the neck. He said he detected “no serious medical need” with Floyd, even as the man stopped moving and he could no longer find a pulse.

Advertisement

Plunkett has emphasized his client’s lack of experience and his personal story. Kueng, who identifies as Black, has a Black father and a White mother, and told the jury that he became a Minneapolis police officer in an attempt to change the culture of a department long accused of racism.

But prosecutors called attention to Kueng’s behavior at the scene, including body-camera footage that captured him laughing as Chauvin told Floyd, who was complaining he couldn’t breathe, that it “takes a heck of lot of oxygen to talk.” Kueng said it was an inside joke between him and Chauvin and a “brief moment of levity.”

Both Thao and his attorney have repeatedly emphasized that he never touched Floyd, and Thao claimed he was more focused on controlling a growing crowd at the scene than with what was going on behind him.

Advertisement

But prosecutors showed body-camera footage that captured Thao repeatedly turning back to look at Floyd and the officers, and he acknowledged he could hear Floyd’s cries for help.

Thao said he assumed Floyd was “fine” because Chauvin and the officers weren’t performing CPR, and that while he heard bystanders — including an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter — urging the officers to check Floyd’s pulse, he didn’t think “they were directing that to me.”

At one point, Thao told the crowd, “This is why you don’t do drugs, kids.” He said he believed Floyd was suffering from “excited delirium,” a disputed medical term used by law enforcement and some health professionals to describe people who are under the influence of drugs and in a severely agitated state. Medical and policing experts who have testified in the case have disputed the claim.

Advertisement

Attorneys for both Kueng and Thao put the Minneapolis police department on trial as part of their defense, questioning training practices and a culture they said discouraged challenging veteran officers. Thao also pointed the finger back at Kueng and Lane, claiming they were in charge of the scene because they had encountered Floyd first.

Wednesday’s sentencing does not mark the end of legal proceedings in the Floyd case. Both Kueng and Thao still face state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing — a trial that is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

As part of a plea deal, Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21. Prosecutors have recommended a three-year sentence to be served concurrently with his federal sentence. A judge last week ordered Lane to surrender to federal custody Oct. 4.

GiftOutline Gift Article