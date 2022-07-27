Locals help police capture Oregon arson suspect by tying him to tree

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of citizens in southwest Oregon have taken the law into their own hands — literally — apprehending a man suspected of starting wildfires in a forested area, and tying him to a tree when he got “combative,” law enforcement officials said. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight On Monday a “white male adult was seen walking along the gravel road that leads towards Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch, starting fires,” Curry County Sheriff John Ward said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office alerted local patrols and the southwest Oregon department of forestry, it said, asking for assistance in extinguishing the fires and locating the suspect.

“Three helicopters were dispatched … while ground crews including residents of the area quickly got the two fires under control and contained,” the statement continued.

In a dramatic turn of events, three local residents then “located the suspect walking on the roadway near the fires and detained him until law enforcement arrived on scene.”

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as being “very combative” and said he “had to be tied to a tree to subdue him.”

He was later identified as Trennon Smith, 33, from Veneta, Or.

Smith was treated by an ambulance crew for some injuries he “apparently received from falling down” but later medically cleared. He is suspected of committing arson and reckless burning, the sheriff said, as legal investigations continue. Court documents did not say if Smith had an attorney, while bond was set at $100,000, the Associated Press reported.

The total area burned was less than one acre, Sheriff Ward said, praising the speedy response.

“The quick actions on getting the fires out most certainly averted a catastrophe and saved lives,” he added. “If the fires had not been contained and if they got out of control, they could have blocked all the residents and visitors from having an escape route.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were 11 active fires in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Many Oregonians having been forced to evacuate their homes during the wildfire season this year.

“We need more citizens to be ready to respond like this. Excellent job by all involved!” wrote one person on Facebook responding to the Sheriff’s statement. “Wow I’m a speechless what a great community bringing Justice and safety in our neighborhoods,” added another.

The news comes as record heat continues to make the Pacific Northwest swelter.

Seattle and Portland are both under excessive heat warnings until Thursday evening, with temperatures teetering over triple-digits.

Multnomah County, where Portland is located, issued an emergency declaration earlier this week due to “dangerously hot conditions.” Local officials will open temporary “cooling shelters” and are asking residents to plan ahead and take care of neighbors, especially the elderly.

The heat is originating from a ridge of high pressure, or “heat dome,” which is parked in the northeastern Pacific west of British Columbia.

A dangerous heat wave, with widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, will impact the Northwestern U.S. this week, before some relief by late in the weekend/early next week.



Visit https://t.co/Ynl3VCdFFD for info on how to protect yourself, family, and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/MQJ5IflNgS — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the Biden administration launched a new website (heat.gov) to provide a one stop hub for the public and decision-makers to find “clear, timely and science-based information to understand and reduce the health risks of extreme heat,” as part of wider climate measures.

Extreme heat has been the greatest weather-related cause of death in the United States for the past 30 years, according to the website — surpassing hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding. Extreme heat also disproportionately kills Black and Native American communities, it added.

With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe. I have issued a state of emergency in 25 counties to ensure resources are available to respond to the excessive heat. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 26, 2022

