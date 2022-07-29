Mega Millions drawing could make a $1.28 billion winner Friday night

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tonight’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for an estimated $1.28 billion would be the second-largest jackpot for the lottery game — if there’s a winner. Friday’s drawing has led to massive interest across the country after the grand prize passed $1 billion this week for the third time in the game’s 20-year history. The lump-sum payout for Friday’s jackpot would be $747.2 million, according to Mega Millions.

If nobody hits all six numbers for Friday’s drawing, the $1.28 billion prize will roll into a larger one that could approach a record and be drawn Tuesday night.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity Mega Millions provides to retailers, players and good causes throughout the country,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who leads the Mega Millions consortium, said in a Friday news release. “The Mega Millions group, and indeed much of the country, look with anticipation for tonight’s drawing.”

Here’s what you need to know about the drawing:

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The numbers are usually read on Tuesday and Friday nights in Atlanta by John Crow, host of the Georgia Lottery, in a segment that lasts around 45 seconds.

Where can I watch the Mega Millions drawing?

The live drawing can be viewed on news stations across the country; New York’s WABC and Philadelphia’s WTXF will be live-streaming the drawing. Viewing the drawing depends on the television provider, but the website Lottery Universe lists a few channels where the event can be watched live. Mega Millions also posts video of the drawing to its YouTube page, but not until after the drawing is complete.

How is the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.28 billion?

The near-record amount is because 29 consecutive draws have come and gone without a winner matching all six numbers. The last winner came from a ticket sold in Tennessee during the April 15 drawing, which featured a jackpot of $20 million.

While one player in California matched five numbers on Tuesday, the person did not match the Mega number. That player fell short of the $830 million jackpot but still took home $2.9 million for matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery.

What’s the largest Mega Millions drawing ever?

In October 2018, the biggest single-ticket prize in Mega Millions’ history, $1.537 billion, was drawn by a player in South Carolina. The lump-sum payout for that winner was $878 million, CBS News reported. That winner has remained anonymous.

This week’s jackpot surpassed last year’s $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize, which was won by a single ticket shared by four members of a suburban Detroit lottery club. Like the South Carolina player, the Michigan group has also remained anonymous.

How have past lottery winners spent the money?

Big-money winners of lotteries past have spent their bounties on homes, paid off debts and helped their communities. But the good fortunes of some have turned into bad luck for others, whose wealth would lead them to ruin.

Where can I buy a Mega Millions ticket?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The tickets cost $2 each and can be bought before the 11 p.m. drawing. The individual state lotteries listed on the Mega Millions website show prospective players where they can purchase their tickets.

The only states where people can’t play Mega Millions are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

How likely is it to win Mega Millions?

The odds of winning Mega Millions are roughly 1 in 303 million, so don’t make plans to quit your day job just yet.

In fact, The Post reported this week that a person is 70 times more likely to be killed by a shark than to take this week’s potential windfall. If that’s not enough, a person is at least 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions jackpot.

The more people play Mega Millions, the higher the chance that someone will win, Mark Glickman, a senior lecturer on statistics at Harvard University, told The Post this week.

“Once the pot gets up to this range, there are enough people playing that odds are someone is going to pick the right number,” Glickman said.

McDonald, the Mega Millions leader, agreed: “Someone is going to win.”

Bonnie Berkowitz and Shelly Tan contributed to this report.

