Man arrested with gun outside Rep. Jayapal’s home charged with stalking

Authorities in Seattle on Wednesday filed a felony stalking charge against a man who was arrested outside the house of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) earlier this month with a loaded weapon. Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested on July 9 after Jayapal called 911 to report that a person outside her residence was yelling obscenities and may have fired a pellet gun, according to a probable cause report from the Seattle police department. Police officers later found Forsell standing in the middle of the street outside Jayapal’s Seattle home with his hands raised in the air and a loaded semiautomatic pistol holstered on his waist, according to the report.

Police said they found no evidence of bullets or pellets being fired at the scene. A neighbor recounted that she heard a man yelling for Jayapal to “go back to India” and threatening to kill the congresswoman, the report said.

Forsell, who was initially arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, was released from jail on July 13 because the authorities could not confirm that he had made death threats or racist remarks. He was arrested again Thursday after police investigators collected additional evidence for the stalking charge.

In an interview with federal agents, Forsell acknowledged that he had shouted profanities at Jayapal’s residence while driving past it on numerous occasions since late June, as well as on July 9. But he denied stepping onto her property, yelling death threats or racist insults, and allegedly said his animosity toward Jayapal is because she is a member of the Democratic Party. Forsell also told investigators that he had been drinking on July 9, and that he suffers from mental health issues.

Forsell’s behavior was “clearly designed to intimidate and harass” Jayapal, and his reference to the congresswoman’s ethnic heritage was made in a disparaging fashion, the prosecutor’s office stated. His bail was set at $500,000 as authorities say Forsell is likely to commit a violent offense if free, and he has already said that he would return to Jayapal’s home as soon as he is released.

A judge also instituted an Extreme Risk Protection Order so Forsell would not have access to his firearm.

The case is the latest example of charges being brought against people accused of threatening politicians. A New Hampshire man was sentenced in December to nearly three years in prison for threatening to hang members of Congress who didn’t “get behind” former president Donald Trump. Weeks earlier, a New York man was sentenced to 19 months for threatening to “slaughter” lawmakers after the 2021 Capitol riot. And in April, an Alaska man who’d left threatening voicemails for lawmakers was sentenced to 32 months.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Jayapal called the felony stalking charge against Forsell a sign that “the justice system is doing its work,” adding that she is grateful to the county prosecutors for holding Forsell “accountable for his dangerous actions.”

The Washington Post could not reach Forsell or a representing attorney for comment.

Jayapal, 56, was born in India and moved to the United States to attend college when she was 16. In 2016, she became the first South Asian American woman elected to the House. A member of the House Judiciary Committee, she chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus and has emerged as a powerful proponent of liberal policies on issues such as climate change and immigration.

Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

