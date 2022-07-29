West Virginia legislature inches closer to near-total abortion ban with narrow exceptions

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia’s GOP-controlled Senate passed a strict abortion ban with very few exceptions Friday during a hastily convened special session — putting the state on the verge of approving what could be the first new abortion law since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The state’s House of Delegates refused to concur with the Senate’s amendments to the bill and called for a conference committee to resolve the differences between the two chambers late Friday evening.

The legislation has moved swiftly through both chambers of the state legislature in the days since Gov. Jim Justice (R) issued a proclamation Monday asking legislators to “clarify and modernize” the state’s abortion laws at their session.

“As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting,” Justice said at the time.

The proposed law would bar nearly all abortions, with narrow exceptions, including for pregnant people who face life-threatening complications, and for victims of rape or incest, so long as they report their assault.

Democrats in the Senate slammed the GOP for pushing the bill forward so quickly, calling the special session a “slow-moving train wreck.”

West Virginia isn’t the only state where lawmakers are rushing to enact new abortion regulations in legislative sessions this summer. Legislators in South Carolina and Indiana are also considering abortion bans.

Ahead of Friday’s vote, West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D) complained that he and other Democrats had still not seen the final version of the bill, heard expert testimony or deliberated before being expected to weigh in.

“We believe [it] to be a radical and unreasonable bill for the state of West Virginia that is out of alignment with West Virginia values,” Baldwin said. “This bill would put doctors in jail for doing their job and trying to follow their oath.”

The state’s governor added abortion to the list of topics lawmakers could consider during the summer session Monday morning. Within hours, House delegates had drafted a restrictive law that had a first reading on the House floor that same day. A second reading took place on Tuesday. On Wednesday, public commenters were granted 45 seconds each to share their thoughts on the proposed law.

Some voiced deeply held religious beliefs and expressed support for the additional restrictions on abortions. A few religious leaders said they did not believe that faith should be the foundation of a state law and said they opposed the bill. Several women shared their personal experiences with abortion. One 12-year-old girl made an impassioned appeal to lawmakers to consider what her life would be like if she became pregnant at her young age after a sexual assault.

“If a man decides that I’m an object and does unspeakable and tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to birth and carry another child?” she asked. “Some here say they are pro-life. What about my life? Does my life not matter to you?”

Some state lawmakers have countered that they believe a pregnancy should not be ended in instances of rape or incest because, in their eyes, an unborn child is being killed for the crimes of the father.

Ultimately, the delegates narrowly voted to add an exception in instances of rape or incest to the abortion ban. By the end of the day Wednesday, the House of Delegates held a third and final reading and voted 69 to 23 to pass the bill.

Reproductive rights advocates say legislators did not consider public input or give the bill the proper vetting it deserves.

“This entire process and the bill itself have been crafted incredibly recklessly, without any meaningful input from the public,” said Alisa Clements, the West Virginia director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

The Senate decided to fast-track the legislation, too, bypassing committee hearings so that a vote could take place on Friday afternoon.

Republicans offered multiple amendments, including one that removed criminal penalties for physicians from the bill.

Democrats proposed an amendment to loosen requirements for victims of rape and incest to qualify for an exemption to the ban on Friday, arguing they should also be allowed to approach teachers, coaches, social workers and others in a position of authority instead of only law enforcement officials. Some Republicans supported that change, but others said it would open a door for people to make false allegations to terminate a pregnancy.

“If somebody is willing to go in and kill their baby, they’re willing to go in and lie to get it done,” state Sen. Eric Tarr (R) said.

Enough Republicans joined Democrats to pass the amendment allowing minors to report a sexual assault to someone other than a police officer.

Both chambers of the state legislature must agree on a version of the bill and pass it before the proposed ban can land on the governor’s desk.

