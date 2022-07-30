At least 25 dead in Kentucky in devastating flood, governor says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 25 people, including several children, as search-and-rescue teams continue scouring communities in the Appalachian foothills for survivors of devastating floods. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight President Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) have both issued disaster declarations for communities battered by heavy rainfall and rising waters in recent days.

“We’ve got some tough news to share out of Eastern Kentucky today, where we are still in the search and rescue phase,” Beshear wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. “Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase.”

“To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be there for you today and in the weeks, months and years ahead,” he added. “We will get through this together.”

First responders conducted about 660 air rescues alone, Beshear said during an interview on NPR on Saturday.

“It is devastating. We have whole towns underwater,” Beshear said on NPR.

The area expects a break in rainfall for about another day and half, but the National Weather Service is predicting more rain and storms for Sunday through Tuesday.

