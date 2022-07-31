Death toll for Kentucky floods climbs to 26, with more storms coming

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The death toll from severe flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 26 people, including several children, and the governor said more fatalities are expected as search-and-rescue teams go door-to-door in the Appalachian foothills to assess the damage. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said rescue crews were continuing to search for survivors as the rain resumed on Sunday, and that authorities had unconfirmed reports of additional deaths.

Because of hazardous conditions such as downed power lines, as well as spotty cellphone service, he said some affected areas are inaccessible and the state doesn’t have a “firm grasp” on the number of missing.

“Our death toll right now is at 26, but I know of several additional bodies, and we know it’s going to grow,” Beshear told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “With the level of water, we’re going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile-plus from where they were lost.”

In some families, everyone in their household perished, the governor said. The state was doubling the National Guard to search for victims, he said.

One of the more tragic stories has been the death of four siblings who had clambered onto their roof to escape rising floodwaters. After the roof collapsed, the family clung to tree branches, according to an account in the Lexington Herald-Leader. A swell of water swept the children away.

The disaster has led to flash flooding, landslides and mudslides. The storms displaced hundreds of residents and caused “hundreds of millions of dollars” in damage, the governor said in a YouTube video posted Sunday. He has said it could take years to rebuild in the region. Kentucky Power reported on Twitter that as of midday Sunday, power had been restored to about 50 percent of customers who had lost it.

The Kentucky floods were caused by 1-in-1,000 year rainstorms that scientists say are emblematic of the type of extreme weather that will become more common as the Earth warms.

On “Meet the Press,” Beshear addressed the extreme weather — including an unusual spate of tornadoes in December that devastated parts of Kentucky and other states — and said officials must ensure that the state’s “roads, our bridges, our culverts, our flood walls can withstand greater intensity.”

Rural water and wastewater systems are easily overwhelmed, he said, and upgrading their infrastructure is “so expensive.” He said the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed last year were a “good start” and allowed the state to afford improvements “that we haven’t been able to do before.”

“But if we truly want to be more resilient, it is going to take a major federal investment as well as here in the state,” Beshear said.

The National Weather Service is predicting several rounds of showers and storms for the area from Sunday through Tuesday, with flash flooding possible. A “brief dry period” is expected Wednesday, but Thursday could bring more rain.

Beshear urged residents to take precautions.

“Next couple days are going to be hard,” he said in the YouTube video. “We’ve got rain and maybe even a lot of rain that’s going to hit the same areas. Please pray for the people in these areas and if you are in the areas that are going to get hit by rain, make sure you stay safe. Make sure you have a place that is higher ground. Go to a shelter.”

