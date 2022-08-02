He had changed his life. He died trying to change others.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — He was on a familiar street corner with a familiar set of guys. But DaShawn McGrier had transformed his life — and on the evening of Jan. 19 he was trying to persuade his friends to do the same. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Only a month before, the 29-year-old had made it official, trading in his old existence — which included small-time hustles and petty crime — for a new one, working as a violence interrupter for the city-funded Safe Streets program in his east Baltimore neighborhood, McElderry Park. He was being paid to encourage young people to put their guns down, to resolve their conflicts in other ways.

The change in McGrier had been evident long before he donned the program’s orange-and-black apparel. The lanky and athletic kid with the golden smile, who grew up working the streets just to survive, was now a dad who adored his grade-school-aged daughter. He was investing in the long hours of training needed to become a professional welder. And he was mentoring other young people, helping them find their way.

“I told him ‘You’re already doing the work,’ ” said his friend Kennard Miles, who recruited McGrier to join Safe Streets.

The work, as they both knew, was dangerous. In 2021, two Safe Streets workers — outreach coordinator Dante Barksdale and violence interrupter Kenyell “Benny” Wilson — had been shot and killed in separate incidents.

To veterans of Safe Streets, like Miles, it felt as though the task of mediating conflict was growing more perilous by the day. Guns had proliferated within the small, informal gangs that dominated the streets of McElderry Park.

“Used to be each group had one guy who was the main shooter,” Miles said. “Now all 10 of them are carrying. The gun is the problem-solver.”

McGrier wanted to use his new role at Safe Streets to convince people otherwise — for his daughter’s sake, if nothing else.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I gotta make sure that my daughter knows what a real man is,’ ” said Alex Long, McGrier’s friend and fellow violence interrupter. “We kind of smiled at him like, ‘Yo, that’s crazy. You finally growing up my man, huh?’ ”

Having turned around his own life, McGrier became an evangelist for helping others. He had had criminal charges expunged from his record, opening up job possibilities. So he encouraged his boss, Cheryl Riviere, to host a clinic to teach people about expungement.

“DaShawn would say, ‘If we just give them one thing, that one thing could change their minds,’ ” Riviere said.

The heart of McGrier’s work — as it is for all violence interrupters — was on the street. And on the chilly evening of Jan. 19, he was with friends at East Monument and North Montford, just down the block from the Safe Streets office, on a corner that everyone knew was particularly hot as competing gangs jostled for turf.

Then, without warning, the man with the gun crept out of the shadows and started spraying bullets. At least 20 shots rang out. Miles, who was in a parked car across the street, sank down low to protect himself. When he looked up, some people had fallen, some had disappeared.

McGrier was among four people who had been hit, but he managed to flee around the block before collapsing and being driven to the hospital. He was one of three men who died of their wounds, adding to a toll for January that was the highest in Baltimore’s recorded history.

Days later, people from across the city — including the mayor — converged on the spot where McGrier had been fatally injured. They tied balloons to a window grate and lit tea candles on a concrete stoop McGrier had known well. For the third time in less than a year, Safe Streets was saying goodbye to one of its own.

“This is our community,” Long told the crowd, speaking forcefully into an icy wind. “These shootings gotta stop.”

