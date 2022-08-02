Kansas voting in first referendum on abortion since reversal of Roe

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansans head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion, the first electoral test of abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Polling is scant, but interest in the referendum appears high. Signs that say “Vote Yes — Value Them Both” and “Vote No — Value Her Choice” can be seen on green summer lawns, and the airwaves and social media have been inundated with more than $11 million in advertising spending by interest groups this year, according to reports filed with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

The Catholic Church has spent nearly $2.5 million in support of Value Them Both. The American Civil Liberties Union ($381,000) and Planned Parenthood ($1.4 million) are some of the biggest names opposing it.

Kansas is the first state in the country to vote on whether abortion should remain constitutionally protected since the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24. Since the ruling, more than a dozen Republican-led states have moved by other means to ban or further restrict abortion. Other states, including California and Vermont, will vote in the fall on ballot initiatives to protect abortion.

If the constitutional amendment passes, Kansas’s Republican-led legislature could pass future limits on abortion — or ban it all together — in its coming session in January. Abortion is legal in Kansas in the first 22 weeks of pregnancy, and the state has become a refuge for pregnant patients seeking procedures who are from states with stricter laws, including Texas and Oklahoma.

Hundreds of abortion opponents gathered on the eve of the crucial vote at a Baptist church in Lenexa, Kan., where they sang, lit candles and prayed for passage of the amendment, the culmination of decades of work by opponents of abortion in the state.

“We’re seeing a lot of energy, we are talking to Kansans every day who are fired up to vote yes,” said Brittany Jones, the spokeswoman for Value Them Both, an antiabortion coalition that includes Kansans for Life and the Kansas Catholic Conference. “We expect a huge turnout in this race.”

Value Them Both has argued that the amendment doesn’t mean a total ban on abortion and is necessary to protect laws that were rendered unconstitutional by a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution.

But critics say this position is deceptive, pointing to previous statements from Republican state lawmakers who have said they are ready with legislation proposing an all-out ban on the procedure for their legislative session in January.

Patrick Miller, a political science professor at the University of Kansas, said abortion rights advocates in the state are still playing catch-up against their more organized opponents.

The Kansas ballot amendment “should be a wake-up call to anyone who supports abortion access that they need to mobilize and educate like they never have before on this issue, and that doing so won’t be easy,” Miller said. “There is nothing they can take for granted anymore.”

Kansas has long been a stronghold of antiabortion activism. During the “Summer of Mercy” antiabortion protests in 1991, thousands of protesters converged on Wichita and were arrested at sit-ins and clinic blockades. In 2009, George Tiller, one of the country’s few third-trimester abortion providers, was assassinated in Wichita by an antiabortion extremist.

Proponents of abortion rights say that the Republican legislature has stacked the deck in its favor, passing tighter restrictions that have mad it harder to register new voters, choosing to hold the vote on a primary day rather than during the general election and selecting a ballot question with convoluted wording that has confused many voters.

“They did it on purpose to confuse people, because a ‘no’ vote means you support choice,” said Anne Melia, 62, a volunteer with Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, a key opposition group. “It’s misleading and disingenuous. And there are a lot of intense feelings on both sides.”

The amendment would affirm that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in Kansas and would “reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion, including, but not limited to, in circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or when necessary to save the life of the mother.”

Republicans in the state legislature also placed the abortion measure on the ballot as a special election alongside the previously scheduled primaries, where traditionally only party-affiliated voters are allowed to vote. Many of the state’s unaffiliated voters — some 30 percent of the electorate — may not be aware they can vote this time, abortion rights activists argue.

Abortions have increased 13 percent in Kansas over the past two years, according to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That has led to criticism from abortion opponents that the state, led by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, is becoming an abortion “sanctuary” for out-of-staters seeking the procedure. Much of the increase between 2019 and 2020 was driven by short-term coronavirus shutdowns in Oklahoma and Texas, officials said. But preliminary data from 2021 shows that the bulk of those were in-state patients.

However, Trust Women, an abortion clinic in Wichita, has seen a 60 percent increase in its out-of-state patients in the past year, according to Zack Gingrich-Gaylor, the clinic’s communications director, and has doubled its overall patient volume this year over last year.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

