A hiker tried to burn a spider and sparked a wildfire in Utah, police say

A man who tried to burn a spider with his lighter while hiking this week is accused of setting something much bigger on fire instead: the hillside of Springville, Utah. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was arrested Monday by police on suspicion of starting the mountain blaze, which destroyed 60 acres of land and sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky above Salt Lake City.

In a tweet, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Martin was booked for reckless burning, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Citing the probable cause statement filed by Utah County, local media reported that when Martin “attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly.”

Officials said Martin’s actions were reckless and “caused a danger to human life.”

Emergency services from Provo Fire and Rescue, Mapleton Fire and Utah County Fire rushed to the scene before aerial operations were launched, with aircraft dropping fire retardant in an effort to extinguish the flames.

Propelled by dry conditions, the fire quickly spread from the bottom of the mountain to the top, officials said.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that although marijuana was found in Martin’s possession, he did not appear to be high, the Associated Press reported.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon added. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Officials noted that the incident appeared to be an accident and that Martin was likely more focused on destroying the spider than starting a wildfire. Martin has since been bailed out of jail, police said. The status of the spider remains unclear.

“Um, don’t do drugs kids (and don’t start spiders on fire during a drought),” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) tweeted Tuesday in response to the incident.

Here’s the view from the CP at 2400 North Highway 89. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/hRCXEmG083 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) August 1, 2022

On social media, arachnophobes and those with a general hatred for spiders joked that Martin’s decision to burn the spider was nonetheless relatable. “I’m not saying I agree, but I understand,” read one tweet.

From Europe to the United States, wildfires have raged again this summer, fueled by punishing heat waves around the world. In Canada, one deadly blaze wiped out an entire village, while hundreds of people were evacuated from hotels and homes in Greece as fires spread.

In Britain, where wildfires are rare, several fires burned across London, causing the city’s fire service to declare a major incident last month as the country sweltered through its hottest temperature on record.

Record temperatures have been reported across the United States and Europe in recent months, with officials across the world warning of drought, food shortages and the threat of more deadly blazes. In recent days, 55,000 acres of land have been burned in California by an out-of-control fire.

A swath of recent wildfires has prompted experts and activists to call on world leaders to do more to combat human-caused climate change.

The Utah blaze is a reminder that humans trying to use fire to deal with pests often end up getting burned.

In 2017, a homeowner in Georgia destroyed his house while attempting to “burn bees out of their nest” using a stick, the Associated Press reported.

Last year, a Maryland house went up in flames after a man tried to smoke out a snake infestation with coal, causing $1 million in damage, the Guardian reported at the time.

Other fires have been directly blamed on animals. In 2019, an unnamed 45-year-old tortoise in Essex, England, started a fire after knocking a heat lamp onto its bedding.

And earlier this year, South Korean officials warned pet owners in Seoul that their furry friends might be about to burn their houses down, after a spate of blazes traced to fire-starting felines.

Seoul’s Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters estimated that more than 100 fires in the last three years were started by cats that had turned on electric stoves with their paws.

